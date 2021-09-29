ISU Graduate Workers Union begins hunger strike

NORMAL — Four members of the Illinois State University Graduate Workers Union are participating in a hunger strike leading up to a strike vote on Monday.

Union members announced the hunger strike at a picket held around Hovey Hall on Wednesday and in a press release sent out later in the day. The union is part of Service Employees International Union Local 73.

The union and university met on Tuesday with a federal mediator. At the meeting, the university presented what it has said is its "last, best and final offer." The university also updated its negotiations website with the offer, which includes raised stipend amounts and agreeing to the union's proposed no-strike clause.

In the press release, the union said the hunger strike is meant to draw attention to the poverty conditions of graduate workers. The hunger strike started Wednesday and will run continuously until Monday, when the union has planned a vote to either ratify the contract or strike.

The union is asking for solidarity from the public through sunrise to sunset fasts, donations to the School Street Food Pantry and sharing the union's stories.

The four people participating in the hunger strike are Ismail Cem Addemir, a master's student in communications, Sayanti Mondal, a doctorate student in English, Trevor Rickerd, a doctorate student in biology, and Steven Lazaroff, a doctorate student in English.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.