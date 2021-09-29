ISU Graduate Workers Union begins hunger strike

The union and university met on Tuesday with a federal mediator. At the meeting, the university presented what it has said is its "last, best and final offer." The university also updated its negotiations website with the offer, which includes raised stipend amounts and agreeing to the union's proposed no-strike clause.
In the press release, the union said the hunger strike is meant to draw attention to the poverty conditions of graduate workers. The hunger strike started Wednesday and will run continuously until Monday, when the union has planned a vote to either ratify the contract or strike.
The union is asking for solidarity from the public through sunrise to sunset fasts, donations to the School Street Food Pantry and sharing the union's stories.
The four people participating in the hunger strike are Ismail Cem Addemir, a master's student in communications, Sayanti Mondal, a doctorate student in English, Trevor Rickerd, a doctorate student in biology, and Steven Lazaroff, a doctorate student in English.
Storage area is built into the rear seats of a Rivian R1T pickup on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck goes over the side of a 45 degree embankment on a test track at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The company's First Mile event allowed government officials and other invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
What would be an engine compartment on a gasoline fueled pickup truck is a storage compartment of the Rivian R1T pickup truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A storage compartment under the bed of the Rivian R1T pickup truck allows for a full-size spare as the truck was on display at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The interior of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is filled with leather surfaces and glass cockpit instrumentation as it was displayed at the First Mile event at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The heart of the Rivian R1T pickup truck is the rechargeable battery pack, which is made up of hundreds of Samsung lithium ion batteries. The pack is on display at the customer delivery center at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian R1T pickup is driven Sunday on the Normal plant's test track, which the factory opened to media and other officials. The "First Mile" event allowed invited guests to test drive the first electric truck that was being released to customers on Monday.
A Rivian R1T pickup truck is driven on a 45-degree hill at the automaker's factory in Normal on Sunday. "This is our first opportunity to let our customers and our pre-order holders test drive R1T for the first time, and to meet our team," said Laura Schwab, vice president of sales and marketing.
Rivian Automotive Inc.'s all-electric pickup truck the R1T is set for launch at its Normal assembly plant.
A display on Sunday at the First Mile event at Rivian's Normal plant shows different charging options.
The storage tunnel on the Rivian R1T pickup truck goes through the body of the truck that was on display at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Those who purchase a Rivian R1T pickup truck can take delivery at a special customer delivery station that was built outside the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
The skateboard chassis of a Rivian R1T pickup is on display at the customer delivery office at the Normal automotive plant, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A Rivian employee on Sunday at the company's Normal plant makes popcorn on a pull-out kitchen that is an accessory for the R1T electric pickup truck.
Illinois State University graduate workers protest Thursday, Sept. 23, outside Hovey Hall as they attempted to catch the attention of administrators. The union, part of Service Employees International Union Local 73, plans a ratify or strike vote on Monday, Oct. 4. Four members will be participating in a hunger strike.