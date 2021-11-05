ISU grads have new choices for winter commencement

NORMAL — This year’s winter commencement at Illinois State University will offer graduates several choices, continuing some of the changes started last year to provide in-person opportunities during the pandemic. ISU plans to continue offering the wider variety of ceremonies going forward.

The options give graduates a chance to have a more personalized experience, while also keeping crowds smaller and ceremonies shorter, said Jill Benson, associate dean of students.

The school started providing separate stage crossing and group ceremonies last spring.

“And what do you know, people loved it,” she said.

Most students can choose to do a degree conferral ceremony, a personalized stage crossing or both. Doctoral graduates also have a choice of doing a hooding ceremony.

The conferral ceremony will last around an hour, Benson said. These are scheduled for Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Redbird Arena, with three of the university’s academic colleges at each ceremony, Benson said.

The degree conferral ceremonies include speeches by President Terri Goss Kinzy and the student body president, a processional and recessional, a group degree conferral and moving the tassel. Graduates who opt only for the ceremony will not have their name called nor cross the stage.

“Really every component is intact except for the individual stage crossing,” Benson said.

Those who want a more personal event can opt for the Redbird Stage Crossing, Benson said. Graduates can set up individual appointments to have their name called, cross the stage and receive a diploma cover from a university official.

Last year winter commencement was held virtually, as was the 2020 spring commencement. The spring 2021 commencement saw around 3,000 graduates, from the classes of 2020 and 2021, walk across a stage in Redbird Arena.

Final numbers for winter graduation are not set in stone yet, Benson said. However, as of Wednesday, a total of 1,190 students had applied to graduate in December, including 954 undergraduates and 236 graduate students.

Eighteen doctoral graduates have signed up for a hooding ceremony, said Noelle Selkow, interim director of the graduate school. This will be the first time they can choose to participate in a hooding ceremony.

During the hooding ceremony, students will be seated on stage and have their name, dissertation or capstone title and a brief background read, Selkow said. A faculty member of the student’s choice and the director of the graduate school then will give the graduate their new hood, part of the traditional academic regalia for doctorate degree holders.

The changes are likely to stay, even when all pandemic restrictions lift, Benson said. Graduates seemed to appreciate the variety of choices and to have a customized experience.

“We learned through our pilot in the spring that graduates had 10 times the time on stage than they were in a traditional graduation,” Benson said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

