NORMAL — Educators Rising and Illinois State University will host their first Educator Signing Day on Wednesday, Sept. 6
The signing day will welcome 2023 ISU freshmen education majors who participated in their local high school's Educators Rising Illinois chapters to attend the event, to be held outside Degarmo Plaza, weather permitting
Current sophomore, junior and senior ISU education majors will be in attendance as well to welcome the new Redbirds to the College of Education.
Signing Day will feature activities, refreshments, and speeches for ISU education leaders and other educators.
Educators Rising Illinois is a career and technical student organization that provides "grow your own" programming, through curriculum and activities for high school and middle school students who are interested in pursuing a career in education.
Check out the photos from the ISU Red Hot Party
Interim President Aondover Tarhule, left, takes a selfie with students Trinity Kuehl and Connor Mulligan on Tuesday as students move in at Watterson Towers for the fall semester at Illinois State University.