ISU College of Education, U-High to benefit from $5M donation

NORMAL — An anonymous Illinois State University alum has committed $5 million from their estate to help ISU's College of Education and University High School students.
The donation brings planned estate giving to around $105 million and is one of the largest commitments in ISU’s history, an announcement from the university said.
The latest gift comes after ISU’s announcement in February that it had raised $100 million in planned giving, which included $3.3 million raised between July 2021 and February of this year.
Some of the $5 million will go to an existing scholarship for U-High students. The scholarship is one of 28 available to U-High students. The scholarships provide support for college to U-High graduates across various other requirements like family background, high school activities and planned paths of study in college
“We are honored to be on the receiving end of the donor’s generosity. We’ve already seen the influence of scholarships on our students who go on to pursue higher education degrees with greater confidence and added financial security,” U-High Principal Andrea Markert said in the announcement.
The other funds from the donation will go toward the College of Education, including for teacher training. Other potential uses include future research and advocacy for teachers, the release said.
“Thanks to this amazing investment, the College of Education will be well positioned for the future and able to continue to deliver the level of academic excellence for which it has become known,” Provost Aondover Tarhule said.
Both the College of Education and ISU Lab Schools will have new leaders going into the fall semester. Francis Godwyll stepped into his new role as dean on June 1, joining ISU from Western Illinois University. Former Dean Jim Wolfinger took a job at St. John’s University in New York.
Anthony Jones is expected to start as the new director of the Lab Schools on July 1. He is coming to Normal from the Ames Community School District in Iowa.
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $359,900
Nice 5/6 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath home on the big lake in Ironwood with walk out basement. Lots of cathedral and lofted ceilings, hardwoods just refinished, lots of Crown mold, Irrigation system, 3 car garage, whole house Vac, Beamed ceiling in Living room with see through fireplace into the large kitchen with granite tops, SS appliances, Island and big pantry. Full finished basement with family room that walks out to patio with hot tub, bedroom with walk in, office and full bath. Formal paneled dining room, Large master with 2 walk ins and updated bath with tiled dual head shower, and trayed ceiling. 3 more large bedrooms and remodeled bath. One bedroom with study area. No back yard neighbors just look out over the beautiful lake in back yard!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $209,900
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the highly desirable PrairieView subdivision. No backyard neighbors. Master bedroom boasts two closets and so much more storage space in the home. All new paint and luxury carpet in the past five years. New Air conditioner 2019, New water heater 2018, New 6 ft privacy fence! Unit 5 schools- Benjamin, Evans and NCHS.
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $124,900
Three good size bedrooms with nice sized closets and an updated bath. Galley style kitchen with eating area and updated cabinets and top. Family room added off the rear of the house with fireplace. Nice yard with storage shed. Large laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $178,000
Don't miss this updated 4 bedroom home: Main floor and lower level carpet 2021, Roof 2015, Furnace/AC 2014, Windows 2014, Garage door 2015, Deck 2013, Main level bathroom 2013, Appliances Washer/Dryer 2018, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave all 2017, water softener owned. Fenced in back yard. Garage has 220 outlet.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $125,900
Completely updated ranch with screened in porch arched entry, Hardwood floors in hallway and bedrooms, updated kitchen with Microwave, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher! Dining room with built in hutch. full basement with 22 x12 Bedroom/Family room with egress window and closet. Lots of storage and washer and dryer stay! Privacy fenced yard and 1 car garage with opener!
3 Bedroom Home in Mackinaw - $219,900
Condition! Condition! Condition! And, Location! Location! Location! Heritage Lake....It's the Lifestyle! Scenic Winter Lake View on this 2/3 acre wooded double lot. Nicely landscaped with very private back yard when the trees have leaves. 10 x 24 deck overlooks rear yard. Quiet area with an easy in and out location within the development. Interior repainted 2022, nearly new flooring throughout and a complete kitchen remodel in 2019 with new cabinets, tile backsplash and flooring and "stylestone" hard surface counter. 2017 Main bath remodel with walk-in tile shower. The whole house is tastefully done both inside and out. There is @300 more sq feet which could be finished. Newer roof, siding and windows, all less than 10 years old and in excellent condition. This truly is a move in ready home! It's for sale now but possession Sept 1, 2022 and worth the wait. Early closing is an option if you want to take advantage of low interest rates and seller will consider terms associated therewith.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $495,000
One owner Kaisner construction that has been well maintained. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 Family rooms with fireplaces and a wet bar downstairs. Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry cabinets and Granite countertops. Large first floor Laundry area and drop zone. Many quality features throughout to include low-E glass Pella windows, custom trim finishes, central vacuum system, distributed audio, back-up Generator, and more. Side-load 3 car garage, private backyard with Patio to enjoy absolutely, beautiful sunsets. This is one you need to see to appreciate it's functional layout and quality construction.
6 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $1,724,900
Breathtaking 40-Acre Country Estate includes a Gorgeous Custom Home, Horse Facilities, and a Fully Finished Outbuilding. Secluded retreat property with ~35 acres of trees that offers a multitude of recreational & outdoor activities. Beautiful details galore in the 9000+ square foot brick & stone home with 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and finished lower level with walkout. High ceilings and open plan. Enjoy the views of nature & wildlife from the porch that spans across the entire front of the house into a built-in gazebo that wraps around to a deck along the entire back - or through the more than 60 Anderson windows & doors (all with custom shades) - or from the 2 upstairs balconies! Entryway has a unique chandelier and an Amish-built circle staircase leading up to a bridge/balcony that overlooks the family room, great room, and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (gas or woodburning) in the great room. Kitchen with Cambria counters, dining table with matching Cambria top, Amish-built hickory cabinets with soft close doors & slider drawers, durable hardwood flooring through to dining room and into a large walk-in pantry. Huge master bedroom with private balcony. Master bath has a Jacuzzi, custom shower, also a walk-in closet, 2 sink areas separated by a sitting area, cabinets, and heated toilet seat! All upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets! Custom paintings by local artist in foyer, dining room, great room, and a bedroom! Lower level is finished with a complete 2nd kitchen area, a 2nd floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace (gas or woodburning), and a 2nd potential laundry area with extra storage, cabinets, counter, and sink. Lower level also has private finished walkout and private stairway exit to garage. Giant bonus room above garage with 4 large dormers - ideal for recreation room, workout facilities, or additional storage. Amish-built 6-panel oak doors & trim throughout. Attached insulated 4-car garage, each bay with an 8x10 overhead door. In-ground fiberglass 10,000-gallon pool with 250,000 btu natural gas heater, sand filter, & salt chlorine generator. Professionally landscaped around house, with brick pavers on pool deck, walkways, and in front of garage. An Entertainer's Delight for sure! Horse Lovers - this is your Dream Property! Horse Barn (40x64) with 6 horse stalls - each with a drain and 5 with exit doors. Horse Barn also includes a lounge, tack room, insulated main floor, and upstairs haymow with a chute and loading elevator. Riding Arena building (60x120) attaches to the horse barn through an indoor, enclosed insulated hallway/horse wash bay. PVC fencing for pasture is included but not installed. Small Business Owners, Hobbyists, or Do-It-Yourselfers: Fully finished huge Outbuilding (60x120) includes Shop/Storage building with cement floors and a 14' overhead door. Front half is an insulated 60x60 Shop with heat & A/C, built-in car/truck hoist, drain, loft for more storage, and an enclosed office area. Back half is 60x60 cold storage (also with a loft) that separates from the shop area with both an entry door and a 14' internal overhead door. The complex has 400-amp service and a commercial-size propane generator so that the house, shop, horse barn, and arena are always running. Geothermal heating & cooling - 2 separate units with 6 zones total. Commercial-grade 3 hp constant pressure well pump. Variable pressure water volume, capable of 28 gpm that services entire complex (house/horse barn/shop/2 outside water hydrants). 2x6 frame construction. ADT security system on all doors & windows and motion sensors throughout. Close to Moraine View State Park, less than 30 minutes from Blm/Normal, and 34 minutes to Rivian. LeRoy school district. Income opportunities include boarding horses, potential for converting ~15 acres to farmland, renting the shop, or renting storage for vehicles/boats/equipment in cold storage shed. Please call the listing broker with any questions regarding showings.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $425,000
Fantastic 5 bedroom walkout with finished basement & NO backyard Neighbors! Open floor plan offering dedicated dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Kitchen boast custom cabinetry, granite tops, large island, pantry & all new stainless steel appliances, including a double oven! Generous bedrooms including giant primary suite featuring cathedral ceiling, private bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub & enormous closet! Finished lower level showcases an additional family room space, 5th bedroom, full bath, plenty of storage & has sliding doors that walk-out to lower patio to enjoy. Huge, private yard with no backyard neighbors. Large drop zone area with locker-style built-ins off garage, as well as 2nd floor laundry with new washer & dryer remaining. New Water Heater 2022. Fresh paint majority of home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,000
Incredible one-owner custom home in Oakridge Subdivision. This spacious 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home sits on a beautifully landscaped .36 acre lot. Pride of ownership shows throughout. Main floor features a formal living & dining room, family room with a gas log fireplace, half bath and laundry room. You will love the open concept from the family room to the kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, pantry and access to the screened-in porch. Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedroom on the same level. Large master suite featuring an updated spacious bathroom with a walk-in closet, double vanities and tiled shower. Finished basement offers an additional family room, game room, bonus room (great for an office/craft/toy room), full bathroom and 2 storage rooms. Oakridge Subdivision offers a community pool, tennis courts, playground and gazebo. $200/Annual HOA fee to use all amenities! Updates include: New Roof 2009, HVAC 2010, All Windows with the exception of utility room and master bathroom 2017, New dual sump pump (main and battery backup) 2019. This home is a must see!!
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood