ISU College of Education, U-High to benefit from $5M donation

Custom-decorated caps share inspiring messages to future educators at an Illinois State University ceremony on May 7, 2022, celebrating graduates in the College of Education at Redbird Arena. An anonymous donor has pledged a $5 million estate gift to the college and University High School. 

 Brendan Denison

NORMAL — An anonymous Illinois State University alum has committed $5 million from their estate to help ISU's College of Education and University High School students.

The donation brings planned estate giving to around $105 million and is one of the largest commitments in ISU’s history, an announcement from the university said.

The latest gift comes after ISU’s announcement in February that it had raised $100 million in planned giving, which included $3.3 million raised between July 2021 and February of this year.

Some of the $5 million will go to an existing scholarship for U-High students. The scholarship is one of 28 available to U-High students. The scholarships provide support for college to U-High graduates across various other requirements like family background, high school activities and planned paths of study in college

“We are honored to be on the receiving end of the donor’s generosity. We’ve already seen the influence of scholarships on our students who go on to pursue higher education degrees with greater confidence and added financial security,” U-High Principal Andrea Markert said in the announcement.

The other funds from the donation will go toward the College of Education, including for teacher training. Other potential uses include future research and advocacy for teachers, the release said.

“Thanks to this amazing investment, the College of Education will be well positioned for the future and able to continue to deliver the level of academic excellence for which it has become known,” Provost Aondover Tarhule said.

Both the College of Education and ISU Lab Schools will have new leaders going into the fall semester. Francis Godwyll stepped into his new role as dean on June 1, joining ISU from Western Illinois University. Former Dean Jim Wolfinger took a job at St. John’s University in New York.

Anthony Jones is expected to start as the new director of the Lab Schools on July 1. He is coming to Normal from the Ames Community School District in Iowa.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

