NORMAL — Three teachers were recognized on Friday during the Illinois State University College of Education Teacher of the Year awards program.

Fifteen teachers, all graduates of ISU, were named as semi-finalists in the first annual ISU Teacher of the Year program. There were three categories with five finalists each: Teacher of the Year, Legacy Teacher Award and Laboratory Schools Teacher of the Year.

Michael Soares of Pontiac Township High School received the Legacy Teacher Award. This award honors those with more than 25 years of teaching experience and who are teaching or retired.

Soares earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from ISU, in 1995, 2004 and 2018, respectively. Along with teaching, he is involved in conservation, including through Operation Endangered Species, a student-led project that rehabilitates alligator snapping turtles.

Bonnie Pollock of Bentonville, Arkansas, received the Teacher of the Year Award. This award goes to those with at least 10 years experience who are still teaching.

Pollock earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and Spanish and a master's in teaching in learning from ISU, in 2013 and 2016, respectively. She has won multiple awards while teaching in Texas and Arkansas, and in her current school in Bentonville, she facilitates a student-led writing club.

Kevin Thompson of University High School in Normal received the Lab Schools Teacher of the Year Award.

Thompson earned his master's in mathematics and his doctorate in mathematics education from ISU, in 2002 and 2007, respectively. In addition to teaching in the math department at U-High, he has created a weeklong teacher conference for a district of elementary and high school teachers outside of Nairobi, Kenya.

