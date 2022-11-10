ISU collection explores history through clothing

NORMAL — A collection of clothing and accessories at Illinois State University is an untapped teaching tool across curriculums, its staff say.

Style connects everyone, said Jennifer Banning, director of the Lois Jett Historic Costume Collection and professor of fashion design and merchandising.

“That’s the one thing that’s ubiquitous to all of us, we all dress,” she said.

The collection was started in 1962 by former ISU professor Lois Jett. She was starting a class in fashion history and used the nascent collection as a teaching aid at a time when there were not even textbooks on the subject, Banning said. There are now more than 2,000 pieces as part of the collection, dating back to the 1840s.

Banning teaches both of the current fashion history courses and continues to use the collection for them, as well as her other classes. Getting to work with the pieces is a student favorite, she said.

“This is like the one thing they look forward to in class,” Banning said.

Having real-life materials to look at is a big help, and an exciting part of the class, LJHCC intern Michele Parr said. The senior fashion design and merchandising major agreed with Banning that it was a highlight of the class, especially recently, as it had been impossible to see the collection in person during remote learning.

“We could study a picture, we could look at a video, it’s just not the same,” she said.

While the collection hosts pieces from the 1840s on, when Banning teaches the pre-1900 history course, she can still use the collection by finding pieces that connect back to earlier styles. For instance, there is a piece designed by a woman from Chicago in the era of the 1920s and 1930s, when ancient Egypt was all the rage due to the discovery of King Tut’s tomb. The dress has embroidered patterns styles after hieroglyphics and a pleated collar similar to ancient Egyptian dress.

“Students can see how that past can inspire you into new fashions,” Banning said.

Banning hopes to expand the use of the collection to courses beyond fashion classes. Between the history the collection presents to even the materials and textiles used, there is something applicable to almost every field of study.

Even the wider Bloomington-Normal community can learn from the collection. Each semester the interns are tasked with setting up a public exhibition and then planning one for the next term’s interns to put up.

Parr and Melanie Guzman, the other intern this semester, put up the current exhibit, called “Play of Color.” It was planned by Ye Fatuki and Julie Mooberry last semester, though Parr said she and Guzman had to make some adjustments once they started putting it up.

“There’s some things that we had to take upon ourselves (…) and change and tweak a little bit,” she said.

Parr likes having the chance to put an exhibit up before having to plan one. It gave her a sense of how much the exhibit space can hold, and ways to organize exhibits.

“I had no previous experience being a curator or installing an exhibition,” she said.

The exhibition is a capstone experience for the students, which they do with some guidance from Banning. She wants to make sure that what they focus on aligns with their career goals, such as Parr’s goal of owning a vintage clothing store.

“This is their project and I want it to reflect them, not me,” Banning said.

Letting students work with the collection is a central part of Jett’s original goal, Banning said. She and the interns use museum standards for working with the collection, but have the opportunity to do things like take the items to classes or let other professors use them

“It was (Jett’s) goal, her dream, that this would remain a student collection,” Banning said.

While the collection is about at capacity for women’s clothing, Banning said a few types of donations she still considers are men’s clothing and clothing from historically marginalized groups, as the collection largely represents local, white, middle-class women.

“Play of Color” is on exhibit through Feb. 10 in Room 126 in Turner Hall. Hours through Dec. 9 are Tuesdays noon to 2 p.m., Wednesdays 2 to 4 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon. Hours may change after Dec. 9. Additional times to see the collection can be scheduled by contacting Banning at jbannin@ilstu.edu.