ISU Board to vote on renaming Redbird Arena, $509M budget

NORMAL — Illinois State University may rename Redbird Arena to CEFCU Arena, if approved by the Board of Trustees on Friday.

The board will vote on the renaming during its regular board meeting. The naming rights come from an offer of $3.1 million over 10 years from Citizen Equity First Credit Union. CEFCU is based in Peoria.

Redbird Arena is home to ISU's volleyball, basketball and gymnastics programs, host for Illinois High School Association events and a venue for university events like commencement and the Gamma Phi Circus. It opened in 1989 and seats 10,200.

The funds provided by CEFCU would go toward ISU Athletics. Along with the naming rights, CEFCU would receive "related sponsorship and hospitability opportunities," board documents say. The renaming would happen after an agreement is signed by both parties.

ISU athletics have been open to naming rights for fundraising, including looking at renaming Redbird Arena, Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan told the Pantagraph in January. The department has been fundraising for a new practice facility that is now under construction.

In addition to the naming rights, the board will also be looking at the fiscal year 2023 operating budget and the fiscal year 2024 appropriations request to the Illinois Board of Higher Education. Votes are expected on both items.

The overall budget being considered is balanced at $509 million. Last year's budget of $558 million included $48.9 million in COVID-related grant funding. The proposed FY23 budget is a 2% increase of last year's budget without the COVID-related grants.

The FY23 proposed budget includes a state appropriation of $73.1 million, along with $230.2 million in university income such as tuition and fees.

Expenditures include $165.4 million in instruction and $103 million in student services.

Each fall the state's public universities make requests to IBHE for appropriations for its operating budget and for capital projects. ISU board documents suggest requesting a total of $83.1 million for the fiscal year 2024 operating appropriation, and then seven capital projects totaling $567 million.

The capital requests include $526.7 million in large-scale projects and $40.4 million in smaller remodeling and rehabilitation plans.

At the top of the capital requests is a new building for the new College of Engineering, with a total of $130.6 million, followed by a new building for the Mennonite College of Nursing at $78.4 million. Also on the list are replacements for both University Lab schools, rehabilitation at DeGarmo Hall and renovating Williams Hall.

Projects are often on the capital appropriations request list for years. The engineering building, for instance, was included in the requests passed in 2019, well before the new college was approved.

IBHE is likely to change the appropriations requests in its recommendation to the governor and legislature. The appropriations are likely to further change during the state budgeting process.