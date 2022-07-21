ISU Board of Trustees' Friday meeting postponed

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees meeting planned for 9 a.m. Friday in the Bone Student Center has been postponed, according to an email from the university early Thursday evening.

The quarterly meeting was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances," the email said. The meeting will be rescheduled, with new details announced when they are available.

When rescheduled, the meeting will be livestreamed on ISU’s YouTube channel. An agenda and resolutions are posted on the Board of Trustees website, illinoisstate.edu/trustees.