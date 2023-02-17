NORMAL — Terri Goss Kinzy and Illinois State University have officially parted ways after less than two years with her as president.

The ISU Board of Trustees met Friday and approved Kinzy’s separation agreement, including a $140,000 payout, and made Provost Aondover Tarhule interim president. Ani Yazedjian, who has been associate provost since 2019, has been named acting provost.

No reason has been given for Kinzy’s mid-year departure. Her contract was set to run through summer 2025.

Tarhule said he was surprised and humbled by the appointment.

“I am humbled that the Board of Trustees has asked me to serve as interim president. I accept this great honor with humility. I have the upmost respect for our trustees' judgement and their commitment to Illinois State University,” he told the board and audience.

He told media after the meeting that he never would have expected to be in this position when the school year started, and that he was not privy to the private conversations of the board as to when consideration of the transition may have begun.

“I know not much more than everyone else,” he said.

It is an exciting time to be a part of Illinois State University, Tarhule said. He cited upcoming changes like the creation of the College of Engineering, Mennonite College of Nursing adding a facility in Springfield and new programs being developed, including in data analytics and a STEM Master of Business Administration.

“The university is on a very solid foundation,” he said.

In his role as interim president, he will be paid Kinzy's base salary of $375,000, Kathryn Bohn, the board secretary and interim chair, said.

Graduate student Steven Lazaroff spoke at the meeting as the only public commenter. He expressed frustration at the lack of transparency over the departure, but added that he did not expect the board to break the agreement not to speak about the matter.

“The problem was and still is the entire Board of Trustees,” he said.

Kinzy served as president for less than two years, having started on July 1, 2021. The university has declined to comment on the issue beyond a media release that was agreed to as part of the separation agreement.

Kinzy was not present at the meeting.

Severance considerations in the agreement include pay of 20 weeks salary, around $144,000, and unused vacation time. Kinzy can also continue using the university residence and car for 120 days.

The university will cover up to $20,000 in moving costs as well, the same as when she joined ISU.

In a statement to The Pantagraph, Illinois Board of Higher Education spokesman Jose Garcia said the board would be in discussion with ISU leadership over the coming days to determine who will fill Kinzy’s seat on the Commission on Equitable Public University Funding.

Her resignation from ISU was effective Tuesday, with Tarhule’s appointment effective with the board vote. The provost is the de facto default person to step into the leadership role in the time between the president’s resignation and the official naming of an interim president, university spokesman Eric Jome said.

Tarhule has been vice president of academic affairs and provost since the summer of 2020, after joining ISU from Binghamton University. His background is in geography and he holds degrees from universities in Nigeria and Canada.

Bohn said Tarhule was humble, well educated and intelligent man who had always worked well with the board in answering any questions they had. He is also passionate about the changes coming to the university.

“He is the person to lead us,” she said.

Tarhule did not say either way if he would pursue the permanent position. The timing of the search would be up to the board.

“Ask me again in six months,” he said.

He said he feels he comes into the position with the support of the campus community and said he does not anticipate the sudden change in leadership impacting relationships between the university and the Town of Normal.

“Most students should see no impact at all from this change,” he said.

In a news release, Yazedjian said, "I look forward to continuing the work that makes Illinois State an excellent place for learning and research, and a place of belonging where all students, faculty and staff can thrive."

New board member

Along with the administrative leadership changes, the board also welcomed a new member, with Scott Jenkins taking the oath of office. Jenkins is the strategy director for state policy at the Lumina Foundation. He has also worked at Western Governors University and in the federal Department of Education.

Lia Merminga, the director of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, has also been named to the board but was not present.

The board also passed resolutions honoring former Trustee Rob Dobski and former board Chair Mary Ann Louderback. Louderback was presented with her name plate used for board meetings. Dobski was not present at the meeting.

Jenkins and Merminga were named to those seats. There are still two board seats left unfilled.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be part of this great legacy, the oldest public university in Illinois, and I can’t wait to get started,” Jenkins said.