ISU Board approves CEFCU Arena, annual budget

NORMAL — The Redbirds will soon be playing sports, holding events and welcoming the community in CEFCU Arena.

The Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved the name change, pending the signing of a naming rights agreement, during its regular meeting on Friday.

Citizens Equity First Credit Union will pay $3.1 million over 10 years to receive the naming rights and additional sponsorship and hospitality opportunities, including the ability to hold an event at the arena once a year, ISU Athletic Director Kyle Brennan said. ISU will receive 80% of the funding, while the remainder will go to Learfield, the sports marketing agency ISU contracts with, he told the board.

The figure was the result of working with a consulting firm to determine the market value based on factors like how often the name appears in media, and amounts from similar deals across the country, Brennan said.

Redbirds speak in support

During public comments, two student athletes, former softball head coach Melinda Fischer, and former Redbird and NBA player and coach Doug Collins spoke in support of the funding and the name change.

Senior volleyball player Kendee Hilliard, who has been part of various athletic initiatives and has done an internship with the athletics department, said she has seen how women’s sports often have difficulties fundraising. The name change for the arena would not impact who the athletes are, but would give them more opportunities, she said.

“No matter where we play or whom we play against, we play for this institution,” Hilliard said.

Later in the meeting, trustee Julie Annette Jones expressed a similar sentiment, comparing the name change to the Willis (or Sears) Tower in Chicago.

“As long as there’s Redbirds playing in Redbird Arena, it’s always going to be Redbird Arena, but it’s also going to be CEFCU,” she said.

Aneel Gillan, a track and field athlete, said he had seen how a lack of equipment has affected the team of 100-plus members..

“I am honored that CEFCU wants to support Redbird student athletes,” he said.

Fischer and Collins both spoke about their own experiences and the importance of having adequate funding for the programs. Fischer praised the staff and student athletes, but noted that running and improving the program also takes money. A lack of funding and innovation makes programs less competitive, Collins said. Successful fundraising moves programs the other way.

“We can get to the point where if a young person wants to play in Missouri Valley (Conference), they want to play at Illinois State,” he said.

Planned uses for the funds include nutrition training and education programs, equipment, life skills training, mental health support for student athletes, and travel, Brennan said.

Trustee Robert Navarro was the only vote against the name change. He indicated before the vote that having been a student when the arena was first named, and having heard questions and concerns from other alumni, he did not feel he could support the change.

FY 2023 budget

The board approved a $509.3 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2023 on Friday. The fiscal year started in July and the board passed a tentative spending plan over the summer, but does not normally adopt a full budget until its October meeting.

The overall amount in ISU’s budget is a decrease from last year’s overall budget, but the fiscal year 2022 budget included $48 million in COVID-specific funds. The FY23 budget represents an increase of about 2% from the FY22 budget without the COVID grants and an increase of about 4.7% from the actual FY22 spending without COVID funds.

The university does not anticipate receiving further COVID-related grants, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said. The university estimates it spent an additional $35 million beyond what the grants covered that it will never recover. She is encouraged by progress in fighting the pandemic and said she does not anticipate needing additional COVID-specific funding going forward.

“I do feel we’ve moved into an endemic phase,” Kinzy said.

Almost half of spending — 49.3%, or $251 million — will go toward personal service, including compensation. That figure is about $660,000 higher than FY22.

Some other costs are increasing this year, in part due to inflation, including equipment like furniture and office supplies. One item that decreased was operations and maintenance spending, which dropped from $72.6 million to $60.6 million. Kinzy attributed that to efforts to improve efficiency on campus, as ISU seeks certification as a green university.

The board also looked further ahead at the fiscal year 2024 budget, with its annual appropriations requests to the state. That includes $83.1 million in operating funds, $526.7 million in six new capital projects and $40.4 million in maintenance and renewal projects.

ISU officials met with the Illinois Board of Higher Education last week, including discussing the appropriations, Kinzy said. She is optimistic but noted that the capital projects were large requests. The funding for deferred maintenance alone could be a big help.

“That $40 million in deferred funding could be really transformational,” she said.

Other actions the board took Friday include:

Approving $1.8 million a year until fiscal year 2026 for purchasing new computers, of which around 15% will be used for retail sales at the TechZone.

Authorized spending $15 million from housing reserves to update the elevators in Watterson Towers.

Approved spending up to $1.65 million from housing reserves for residence hall furniture to better accommodate students who wanted to live on campus.

Administered the oath of office to new trustees Anthony Byrd and Aselimhe Ebikhumi, who is the student trustee.