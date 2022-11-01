ISU art exhibit honors migrants who died crossing US-Mexico border

NORMAL — A temporary exhibit at Illinois State University looks to humanize the impact of Border Patrol policies.

“Hostile Terrain 94” uses toe tags, like ones put on cadavers, pinned to a map to track roughly 3,200 deaths across the Sonoran Desert of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. ISU students wrote and placed the tags.

Senior Lois Inez Plascencia Chermansky’s grandfather immigrated with his entire family, so she had a personal connection to the work.

“This really was hard to for me to do, but also good for me to do,” she said.

For senior Mirranda Campbell, creating the tags gave a chance to learn about and remember the people who had died, across all ages, some as families or in groups with others they were traveling with. It also highlighted the way sociology opens up the connection between policies and people.

Writing out the toe tags was a very emotional process for the professors and students involved, said Matt Himley, professor of geography.

“You realize that you’re looking at very personal information of individual whose lives ended trying to cross the border,” he said.

When students of Alejandro Enriquez, associate professor of languages, literatures and cultures, started writing the tags, the class was very quiet and somber, he said.

He shared with them a past tag that had included a message written on the back by a volunteer for another such exhibit. That helped the students see it also as a celebration of life.

“It’s also an act in which we, who do not know these victims, can remember and honor their lives,” he said.

The exhibit grew out of a 2019 visit to ISU by Jason De León, professor of anthropology and Chicana/o studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. He spoke for the Bone Lecture Series about his book “The Land of Open Graves,” which looked at the deaths and immigration policies.

He also is executive director of the Undocumented Migration Project. UMP created the exhibit and helps institutions across the country and globe host temporary exhibitions.

The name “Hostile Terrain 94” comes from the policy implemented by the Border Patrol in 1994 called “Prevention Through Deterrence,” which concentrated enforcement near urban ports of entry and other areas seeing high levels of attempted border crossings by undocumented immigrants.

“The prediction is that with the traditional entry and smuggling routes disrupted, illegal traffic will be deterred, or forced over more hostile terrain, less suited for crossing and more suited for enforcement,” the Border Patrol wrote in its “Border Patrol Strategic Plan 1994 and Beyond.”

An reception Tuesday evening opened the exhibit in Room 70 of Julian Hall, which will remain up until Friday. Opening the exhibit on Nov. 1 was fitting, said Maura Toro-Morn, director of the Latin American and Latina/o studies program.

“We selected this day because today is actually the Day of the Dead,” she said. “(…) This is a way for us to pay homage, this is a way for us to stop and reflect.”

The event also brought together a lot of different fields of study, including groups from Latin American and Latina/o studies, sociology, anthropology and geography.

“In that way it really brought people together who may not have had relationships before,” Himley said.

The exhibit is the product of two colleges at ISU, the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts and the College of Arts and Science, Toro-Morn said.

It is important to remember that the migrant crisis is caused by U.S. policies like prevention through deterrence, said Livia Stone, associate professor of sociology and anthropology. The North American Free Trade Agreement was passed the same year as the Border Patrol policy was adopted, which led to increased migration to the U.S. as Mexican farmers could not compete with subsidized American corn, she said.

“It was not always like this,” Stone said.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. It is free and open to the public.