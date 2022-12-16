ISU approves $2M more for Watterson dining renovations

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved approximately $2 million in additional funds to accommodate renovations to the Watterson Dining Commons.

The renovations initially were approved by the board over a year ago and went from a total project cost of $5.35 million to $7.35 million as the school approaches the final phase.

“The reason we are asking for it is that just in case there is additional labor (and) there are situations that occur as we finish-two thirds of the floor, that’s what’s left,” said Vice President of Finance and Planning Dan Stephens. “Our hope is that we expend very little of those funds, but rather than come back to you again, we’re asking for a high contingency level in order to address it.”

According to board documents, Watterson Dining Commons is the largest campus dining center, serving over 70% of all meals on campus and up to 8,000 meals daily to students, along with prospective students and their families.

Stephens said due to overall use of the dining center and the current state of the flooring, renovations are needed to address the condition and accommodate the growth of the university.

Phase I of the project was partially completed over the summer, with expected delays and unforeseen circumstances resulting in the total project amount being exhausted, and the remaining work to be rescheduled over winter break.

The current scope of the project includes replacing flooring throughout the center with a safer product, and replacing furniture, millwork, lighting, finishes, graphics, and equipment like warming and cooling trays.

Due to the frequency and amount of people who use the facility, the university cannot support any closures during the fall and spring semesters. Instead, Phase II of the project is scheduled to be completed during the summer of 2023.

Any remaining funds will be returned to the Auxiliary Facility System’s Event Management, Dining and Hospitality Dining Bond Reserve Accounts.

Initially opened in 1968, the Watterson Dining Commons was renovated in 1995 for $3 million and again in 2009 for $10 million. The Vrooman and Feeney dining centers have since been decommissioned, leaving just Watterson and the Marketplace at Linkins as the only campus dining services.

The board on Friday also approved a $700,000 project for new flooring in the Watterson Towers student floor lounges.

Both the north and south towers were last renovated in 2009, and the flooring material has exceeded its useful life, board documents said.

The project is planned to be finished in two phases over two years and will allow for university housing services to use half of the available rooms for summer occupancy needs.

Phase I is planned to be completed in the summer of 2023 and will consist of removing and replacing flooring in student lounges in the south tower. Phase II will handle student lounges in the north tower and will be completed in the summer of 2024.

In other businesses, the board:

Authorized to name the Children’s Discovery Garden to the Betty Norris Fairchild Children’s Discovery Garden in recognition of financial support to the university;

Authorized naming the new structure at Duffy Bass Field as the Paul DeJong Baseball Training Facility in recognition of his financial support to the university and the athletic programs.

Photos: Gamma Phi Circus performs at halftime during the Illinois State University women's game