 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

ISU announces new board meeting date

  • 0
050722-blm-loc-3isu (copy) (copy)

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy (second from left) speaks to the ISU Board of Trustees during their May 6 meeting The board is has rescheduled its July 22 meeting for Aug. 15. 

 Connor Wood

NORMAL — Illinois State University has announced its next board meeting will be Monday. The meeting will cover the items postponed from the canceled July 22 meeting.

Roads closures, traffic expected with ISU, IWU move-in days

The Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. in the Bone Student Center. Items on the agenda include a report on the 2022-27 academic plan, as well as several action items on real estate, including leasing space in Springfield for the nursing program and purchasing the property on Raab Road that was used by Lincoln College until it closed in May.

The board is also expected to recognize former trustee Rocky Donahue, who resigned earlier this summer. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Return to the Inferno’: Wildfires rage in southwest France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News