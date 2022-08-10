ISU announces new board meeting date

NORMAL — Illinois State University has announced its next board meeting will be Monday. The meeting will cover the items postponed from the canceled July 22 meeting.

The Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. in the Bone Student Center. Items on the agenda include a report on the 2022-27 academic plan, as well as several action items on real estate, including leasing space in Springfield for the nursing program and purchasing the property on Raab Road that was used by Lincoln College until it closed in May.