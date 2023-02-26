NORMAL — While conditions of his appointment were not ideal, Illinois State University’s interim president said he is excited to step into the role and does not intend to sit on “cruise control.”
“It’s not the circumstances I would have wished for, for the institution, but I feel very excited,” said Aondover Tarhule, who was named interim president on Feb. 17. “I think the future is very bright for Illinois State.”
Previously, Tarhule served as vice president of academic affairs and provost since July 2020.
Stepping into the role
Tarhule said the interim president position involves some new things for him. As provost, he was focused on the academic side of the university, and one of the big new responsibilities for him now is building relationships in the community. As such, he is working on meeting with mayors, donors and other constituents in the state, as well as building relationships with the legislators who represent Bloomington-Normal in Springfield and Washington.
Tarhule said he feels prepared for the role after almost three years in the provost’s position and working closely with Kinzy and former president Larry Dietz.
“The provost is the next in line to the president, so it’s the natural line of succession,” he said.
During his past three years as provost, he has worked well with the board and they feel confident in who he is as a person, said board secretary and interim chair Kathryn Bohn after the meeting on Feb. 17.
“I know he can lead this university forward,” she said.
She also appreciated that Tarhule has taken a leadership role in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education on campus, such as through his leadership in the creation of the College of Engineering, slated to begin accepting students in 2025.
“I think students should be excited for Interim President Tarhule,” she said.
“Illinois State couldn’t be in a better position, and I say that with all honesty, with all sincerity,” Tarhule said.
A university president’s role often includes a focus on fundraising, a skill needed to sustain various operational and capital priorities. Tarhule said he has familiarity with the activity, having sought to raise money for efforts like the College of Engineering and other specific goals, but would look to expand on his past experiences.
“I would not say that (fundraising is) new, but I will have to step it up, though, no question about it,” he said.
Tarhule said he is encouraged by enrollment trends, though he acknowledged that the coming “demographic cliff” would pose a challenge to keeping enrollment steady. Higher education scholars have warned that the number of college-age students will decline sharply around 2025 and 2026 — a delayed consequence of the Great Recession that prompted people to have fewer kids.
“Some schools will actually benefit; they will get more and others will lose. Our job and our goal is to keep ourselves on the winning side and not on the losing side,” Tarhule said.
The university hopes the change will coincide with enrolling students in the College of Engineering and the data science program, which would help offset the wider demographic changes.
As of earlier this month, applications were up 9.5% from last year, Tarhule said. The freshman class last fall was the largest in 35 years — and could have been even larger, he said.
“Last year we could have enrolled more students if we had housing for them,” Tarhule said.
The university has started planning for a new residential building to replace the South Campus complex that closed in 2012.
Additionally, the university is getting closer to reflecting the state demographically, Tarhule said.
“We want to make sure that the university reflects the community that we serve, the community that we live in, and for us that community is Illinois. And if you look at diversity, demographic composition, we’re beginning to approach that,” he said.
University enrollment was 20,683 in fall 2022. Of those students, roughly 12% were Hispanic, 10% were Black and 3% were Asian, according to enrollment data. Illinois’ population, as reported in U.S. Census estimates, is 18% Hispanic, 15% Black and 6% Asian.
While provost, Tarhule initiated a new fund to attract a more diverse faculty, one space where he said the university still needs to improve. Acting Provost Ani Yazedjian will continue the work with the Faculty Diversity Enhancement Program, Tarhule said.
He is also excited for other new facilities projects, including several that were approved at the Feb. 17 board meeting. Those projects include planning for a possible new STEM building that would add updated lab space.
On the academic side, Tarhule is looking toward the in-progress development of a data science program and a plan to move the creative technologies program up to a school status.
Tarhule also sees optimism for coming years in a financial sense, noting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stated goal to grow funding for higher education. Pritzker’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes significant increased appropriations for the state’s public universities, community colleges and the Monetary Assistance Program (MAP), a state-funded, need-based grant awarded to Illinois college students.
While Tarhule is encouraged, he said, Illinois State will see less appropriated money per student than some other state institutions until a new funding formula is implemented for higher education.
Along with the existing projects, he also wants to look at additional initiatives. Tarhule anticipates he will meet with the university cabinet early in the summer to start looking at other possibilities.
“I am sensitive to the fact that we’ve already taken on a lot. We want to make sure that we don’t bite more than we can chew,” Tarhule said. “But definitely not just going to sit back and keep things on cruise control; I think you’ll be seeing additional initiatives come through here.”
So courtroom evidence has confirmed that top Fox News executives and celebrities knew the claims about Trump having the 2020 election stolen from him were lies. Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity knew it, but chose to lie about it to their viewers anyway.
Why?
Fox early on hitched its fortunes to the Trump train, and reporting honestly would have sent their faithful viewers scrambling. The toll on Fox’s power and income would be too great. So instead they played us for suckers, and vigorously promoted unsupported “facts” that divided our nation.
But the travesty doesn’t end there. Fox News was merely trumpeting a warped political view shared by much of today’s Trump-compliant Republican Party. Holding onto and gaining power trumps all else. We all know George Santos lied his way into Congress and would have been sanctioned and removed by a House speaker who didn’t so desperately need Santos’ vote. We know the GOP can’t shake off the scandal-plagued former president because he’s still perceived to be vital to its future.
Where are the party's profiles in courage? Thankfully, there are a few. For one, there’s Central Illinois’ own Adam Kinzinger, who at great personal cost stood up for the high ideals of public service and against the threats to our nation. Kinzinger, a loyal conservative, proved disloyal only to party leaders who had lost their focus on preserving this nation under God above all else.
These are not the observations of a raging liberal. I am a conservative Christian who has spent his life supporting Republicans, but who feels abandoned by a party that has drifted from its moorings. Until the GOP figures out that people like me seek principled governance and not obstructionist grandstanding, it does not deserve the vote of any of us.
For years I have appreciated watching Tim Anderson compete on the baseball diamond for the Chicago White Sox. He plays the game the way it’s meant to be played, with polished skill and dedicated passion.
Off the field, his performance is equally inspiring and earlier this week he took a courageous step in telling us that he is gay. I want to be supportive for Tim and anyone facing this reality and I’m surprised by the number of people that don’t understand the brunt of this situation.
Some of us don’t have a clue and comments like ”straight people don’t have to profess their sexual preferences, why do gay people have to make such a big deal about something so intimate.”
Having thought about this for a long time, I’ve reached an understanding that satisfies my Christian beliefs. Straight people are not victimized for becoming the person that their Creator made then to become. Gay people have been victimized far too long for doing the exact same thing, becoming what their Creator made them be. It is time for us to walk in the light, to embrace truth and to recognize that each of us are created in the image and likeness of God, a god that we can never fully understand, however the evidence of His creation deserves our understanding.
So when someone feels it necessary to pronounce truth, embrace them and accept the fact that while they do not act and think exactly as you do, they have something important going on in their life too. Courage and truth are often times difficult to find in this world, when it comes along as it did with Tim Anderson’s statement this week, recognize it and be grateful that you live in a country that encourages it.
I’m writing to encourage us all to vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on April 4. I went to Fairview, Chiddix, and Normal Community High School, and moved back to Normal to raise my kids near their grandparents — and so they could go to public school in Unit 5, where their grandmother, Peg Kirk, had taught English for so many years.
My kids attended Colene Hoose, Chiddix, and NCHS, and my husband coached volleyball at Chiddix, Kingsley (won state one year), and NCHS. As a family, we know firsthand that this is a great educational system with terrific extracurricular activities. As a community, we should know that this referendum will be a good thing for us all. These students, teachers, and staff need and deserve our support.
I also plan to vote for school board candidates Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams. They clearly care about Unit 5 and will do a good job.
We have been a Unit 5 family for the past 12 years; currently my kids are at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. My 16-year-old is active in band and has found her “tribe” through the music program. My 13-year-old, who participates in orchestra, running sports, and dance, has learned to set personal goals and work hard to achieve them. And my 9-year-old, who is one of the younger students in his class, has consistently risen to meet his teachers’ academic expectations — and he has sights set on starting band next year.
Except ... due to the $11 million deficit in Unit 5's education fund, there will be no fifth-grade band (or orchestra) and his classroom size will remain large (a current casualty of this year’s cuts). My high schooler is worried that the award-winning marching band won't have funds to participate in competitions next year. And my eighth-grader — who is already stressed about attending a different high school than many of her close friends per district boundaries — won’t have the opportunity to get to know her new peers before starting at a new, large school next fall due to freshman sport elimination.
My kids’ experiences are not unique — they are the narrative of 12,000+ children in the district who will be negatively impacted by oversized classes, missing components of their education (art, music) and absence of extra and co-curricular activities.
These are not scare tactics. This is the 2023-24 school year reality unless we turn things around, so please vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4. Do it for all the kids who deserve to continue the high quality education our district has historically provided, both in and out of the classroom. The students AND our entire community will benefit.
Unstable weather patterns may cause flooding in the coming weeks. Just a few inches of floodwater can make roadways dangerous and damage property. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to be prepared.
Be familiar with flood and flash flood advisories, watches, and warnings. Establish safety procedures for these communications, and be sure household members know how to respond. For example, never drive, walk, or swim through floodwater. Keep children away from storm drains that pull water off flooded streets. Avoid bridges that may be structurally compromised by rushing water underneath.
Floodwater causes major damage to homes and belongings. Repairing structural damage and replacing ruined possessions causes financial hardship. Many intend to turn to a homeowners or renters insurance company for help, not realizing these policies exclude flood-related property damage.
Insurance for flood-related damage to dwellings and personal belongings is available by purchasing flood insurance. Federally insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on homes in high-risk areas. Flood insurance is optional for everyone else.
Consider buying flood insurance even if your home is not in a floodplain or has never flooded. It’s the only way to have guaranteed access to money to overcome flood-related damage. Government assistance is unreliable and typically comes from low-interest loans that must be repaid.
Contact a local property insurance agent for details on flood insurance cost, coverage options, and restrictions. Act soon, though, as coverage begins 30 days after the policy’s effective date.
As we now constantly observe the deterioration of our government and the abuse towards the core functions of our Constitution, I do not feel it is the failing of our overall government but far more the abuse by money and the extreme lack of good politicians throughout all levels of government. The money and politicians are the catalyst and unfortunately our government is the result.
Since the onslaught of Citizens United (what a horrendous name), we have all seen how money has dramatically eroded virtually all aspects of politicking, elections and campaigning, and the choices we have in politicians seeking office at all levels. When an enormously high percent of the politicians are seeking office for other than civic intentions, it is difficult, if not impossible, to maintain a well functioning government.
It is the money and bad politicians destroying our nation, not the concepts and foundation we have lived by for centuries. Bad politicians, and so many of them. By both parties, but far more prevalent in the Republican Party.
And although Democrats are seriously inept and poorly governed, I have no other choice than to vote for them due to the extreme, corruptive and treasonous activities so dominant throughout the Republican party from top to bottom.
I stand strongly in Cody Hendricks' corner for Ward 6. His commitment to the city of Bloomington, the people of this community, and his love for making a difference, make him well-versed in representing this ward. I strongly urge the families in Ward 6 to support Cody.
I have had children in the Unit 5 schools district since 1997. My youngest graduates this year.
My oldest daughter graduated from Normal West with enough AP credits to take an entire year off her college requirements. She earned the General Assembly Scholarship for our Congressional district, and the Presidential Honors Scholarship from Illinois State University, paying for her all of her undergraduate tuition. She eventually earned a doctorate in microbiology.
My oldest son earned a scholarship from Heartland; my youngest daughter graduated knowing how to speak four languages. They all benefited from participating in theater, music and band which gave them confidence and improved their communication and math skills.
I have read a lot of negative chatter about our Unit 5 school district as of late. People throwing out all manner of reasons to vote against the new referendum. They think the superintendent and all the admins make too much money, that all state workers get too much pension. They repeat talking points they hear and read written by the Illinois Policy Institute to “prove” the public schools are wasteful and corrupt. They don’t believe a single fact cited by the current school board, choosing instead to cling to “facts” written by folks whose entire job is to keep taxes low for the richest Illinoisians.
All this chatter is just noise generated to confuse the only facts that matter. My granddaughter is a second grader at Unit 5 now. She deserves the same quality education her mother received. If this referendum fails that won’t happen. Unit 5 has done right by my children and this entire community for decades. It’s not a villain to be defeated. It’s a community resource to be supported. Vote Yes for the Unit Five Referendum on or before April 4.
District 87 and Unit 5 serve this community well in preparing the next generation of employees to enrich our thriving community. Without an educated and skilled local workforce it is impossible to attract new businesses and maintain the community we have come to expect. Educational institutions receive word of unfunded mandates they must implement from the state.
Schools must be ready to offer the quality of education, the support services for children and the extracurricular activities which help all our children grow intellectually and emotionally.
It is critical that people vote to support our schools so that the faculty and staff can continue to do their job to prepare children for life beyond. Technology, counseling services, enrichment opportunities, well maintained facilities, upgraded offerings and equipment are all essential to the future of the children and to the future of this community. As prices rise and technology expands, it is difficult to predict all that is required several years in advance.
The old adage that “our children are our most valuable resource” should inspire each of us to get out and vote on April 4th in favor of the Unit 5 Referendum. It takes a village.
Perhaps it’s because I come from the JFK “Ask not” perspective, but I will always support a public school referendum. Investment in public education has consistently shown dividends. We knew that in the JFK era. Early education is a major factor to lift us all up and strengthen a shrinking middle class.
Personal sacrifice is difficult. Nobody wants to pay more in taxes. Many would be happier filling potholes than building and maintaining excellent education in our community. Doing my part, which also includes some form of engagement with Unit 5 all year long, is a choice I’ve made.
I won’t convince those that, based on their choices in life, will not vote yes for Unit 5. But those of you who find the notion of a “less than” public school system unacceptable I ask that you please be very sure to make a plan to vote with your affirmative support.
We have an $11 million annual deficit in the educational fund. This fund has increased only 10 cents since 1983. I’ll gladly admit that the explanation about how passing an increase now will actually lower our taxes in a few years is complicated, but worth your best critical thinking skills (that you likely learned in a public school system), then you’ll have the information you need to vote responsibly. Only then, make your choice and vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4.
While we’re at it, here’s your list of the candidates for school board that think like us: Pyle, Roser, Williams and Adams. You’re welcome.
It took me a while to understand and publicly acknowledge a most unfortunate fact. Apparent working majorities of our current elected officials oppose popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.
They want to prevent most of us from having meaningful influence in identifying, prioritizing, and meeting public needs. They prefer advocating the increasingly secretive interests of campaign contributors and lobbyists to advancing the public interest.
They are trying hard to suppress our unique national interactive fund-accounting-based public-budgeting-and-auditing-internal-control (PBAIC) process. PBAIC ensures that public goods and services are delivered responsibly and responsively by establishing and maintaining public interest transparency and accountability.
Commitments within and between the separate branches and levels of our government and between government and major corporations, shape and direct the delivery of public goods and services.
When PBAIC is conscientiously applied, these commitments evolve over time with strengthened trust to permit greater discretion and impose fewer and lesser mandates and restrictions. Public interest transparency and accountability persist as this occurs.
Accountability is the principle that authority, responsibilities, and discretion must be distributed in such a manner as to reasonably ensure that (1) responsible parties appropriately document and explain their performance efforts and accomplishments and (2) established objectives and future efforts are refined accordingly.
PBAIC promotes and ensures accountability for the delivery of public goods and services by requiring ongoing detailed public transparency of (1) the relationships between planned and actual financing, spending, and other activities, (2) the design and application of established internal control policies and procedures, and (3) their relationships to new and persisting established objectives.
We popular sovereign citizens must ask questions and educate ourselves about our PBAIC process and firmly insist upon keeping our government and major corporations safely confined within it.
I am appalled at the recent developments at the Sugar Grove Nature Center. At a time when our world is overrun with climate change and destruction of our land and natural resources, this is a great loss to our community.
When my grandchildren, who are all in their teens, were little and given a choice of what they wanted to do, they'd always jump up and down and shout "we want to go to the nature center, Grandma, to the nature center." That was always where they wanted to go. We loved it. They enjoyed every feature and activity available, especially the puppets, petting the pelts, and watching all the birds at the outside feeders and the live animals in tanks. One year I took them to the maple tapping children's program as well.
They learned a lot at the nature center and enjoyed every minute of it. I hope some day they can take their children to the Sugar Grove Nature Center. Surely this situation can be addressed.
“It is our responsibility to spend the funds entrusted to us to obtain the greatest educational opportunity for our youth. We must also protect and preserve the fiscal health of the District...District funds will be balanced. If not, there is a reason and a plan to balance.” -- Unit 5 Strategic Plan, October 2016
A low education fund tax rate. The real estate market crash. Poor and unpredictable state funding.
These are some of the reasons Unit 5 gives for its fiscal crisis.
Certainly these constraints have presented challenges and prompted difficult decisions. But revenue-restricting circumstances alone don’t make budget deficits inevitable. Spending also matters.
Fiscal years 2019 and 2020 mark the turning point.
Inflation and the district’s EAV were both running about 2 percent.
Fiscal 2019 showed a $6.3 million increase (7.3 percent) in wages and benefits in the education fund from the previous year.
Fiscal 2020 increased $4.6 million (5 percent) from 2019.
This spending - mostly from new hiring - has created annual deficits of $10-$12 million and forced massive borrowing.
The Unit 5 board was acting to help students, especially in addressing their social and emotional needs. As someone who owes much to teachers, I respect and appreciate this effort. But the board failed to balance its concern for students with its fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers. Had the board approached residents earlier, before serious budget woes developed, this referendum could have been far less contentious and divisive.
It’s disappointing that school board members haven’t taken more ownership and accountability in this matter. Apparently none of this predicament was their doing, and none say they plan to handle budget issues differently going forward. Is it any wonder that a majority of voters last fall opposed this referendum? And why so many today remain conflicted?
Every day during Black History Month, I talk to my 13-year-old son about a different Black historical figure. While the contributions of Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman are undoubtedly significant, progress happens everywhere and there are many more admirable Black Americans to learn about and discuss. I hope my son can take away how change is made in the United States and how his actions can create positive ripples throughout his life.
Black pioneers exist everywhere, and I yearn for my son to see how his actions can, no matter how big or small, have a significant impact on our community and our country. One way I am explaining this to him is by using my own career decisions as an example. I work in the renewable energy field, striving to create a better future for generations. Fellow Black Americans have mentored me while working at EDP Renewables North America, and they have profoundly affected my life. I hope to do the same for those who are just getting their feet wet in this industry as well as those who are more experienced.
Through these connections and conversations, I have been able to make an impact on my colleagues whom I work with closely in my role as Operations Manager at Twin Groves Wind Farm as well as on various others throughout my life. While my accomplishments are nowhere near done, I am proud of what I have been able to do — and even prouder to share it with my son. As we celebrate Back History Month, we must not forget to recognize and learn about the remarkable Black men and women who have changed our country.
As an early childhood professional, I know that young children's exposure to nature education in a variety of forms is the only way to develop a population of individuals who will respect the environment which is essential for the continuation of human life on this earth.
Direct guided experiences such as field trips, classes, camps, interaction with a variety of animals, etc. provide both the intellectual and emotional development necessary to create individuals who will contribute to preservation of healthy environments for all living things including human beings.
Sugar Grove Nature Center had a superior team of nature educators who knew how to share appropriate experiences with children of all ages. This cannot be continued with the current plan. If indeed finances were the real issue, transparency could have prevented this entire episode from happening. Given the opportunity, this community could have come together and assisted with funding to keep this award winning model program in operation.
The present controlling board of directors has failed in its responsibility to protect and share the nature learning environment which was entrusted to its care of many previous family generations. Hopefully, the nature center is being administered by a board of individuals who value nature involvement for all ages. Even the disabled and seniors who enjoy the bird room.
From Rachel Carson: "If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life."
Let this board, with the community, help to create this sense of wonder for this generation of children in Central Illinois.
The final day for receiving letters to the editor about the April election is Friday, March 25. Any letters for publication must be received by 5 p.m. on that date.
Nalefski for Bloomington council
I am writing in support of Ward 4 candidate Steven Nalefski for the Bloomington City Council. I’ve known Steve and his wife Diane for over 30 years and agree with Steve’s focus on fiscal responsibility. I support his views on prioritizing infrastructure investment and public safety.
Steve has received the endorsement of the Police Benevolent and Protection Association #21 and retired McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. I know he will work hard for Ward 4 and the entire community.
Debra Wozniak,
Bloomington
Democrats spend us to death
Ask not what you can do for your country – ask what the hard working taxpayers of this nation can do for you. The Democrats and their political base must truly believe that is what JFK meant to say in his inaugural speech.
Baked in the recent trillion dollar bills initiated by the Congressional Democrats is plenty of pork barrel spending. America’s debt exceeds $30 trillion and is unsustainable. A big portion of this debt can be attributed to monies allocated for building and maintaining a cradle-to-grave welfare state in America. Politicians, particularly Democrat lawmakers, have figured out that it’s a lot easier to fund spending bills by borrowing rather than raising taxes.
Predictably, the states with the highest debt tend to be Democrat-run ‘blue states’. Illinois is a good example of what happens when Democrats are in charge. Government grows and becomes a bigger part of our lives. Numerous bills get passed that tax its citizens to the limit, and when that runs out, the debt load increases.
Illinois has received billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds, and short-term budget forecasts are positive. But as we know, old habits are hard to break. The Democrats have baked into the Illinois Constitution perpetual perks for a growing number of government employees, but have yet to identify an offset for this expense.
With the Democrat Party’s focus on maintaining power regardless of cost, expect to see more irresponsible programs initiated. To secure votes, programs like ‘student loan forgiveness’, ‘slave descendant reparations’, ‘welcoming centers’ (for illegal immigrants) and ‘cash bail elimination’ are all being pursued. Living within our means, securing borders, and maintaining law and order are not a high priority with Democrat lawmakers. Sadly, too many voters that want something for nothing keep them in power.
Rick Skelley, Bloomington
Sugar Grove board fails
Opening the Sugar Grove trails is not enough.
As an early childhood professional, I know that young children’s exposure to nature education in a variety of forms is the only way to develop a population of individuals who will respect the environment which is essential for the continuation of human life on this earth.
Direct guided experiences such as field trips, classes, camps, interaction with a variety of animals, etc. provide both the intellectual and emotional development necessary to create individuals who will contribute to preservation of healthy environments for all living things including human beings.
Sugar Grove Nature Center had a superior team of nature educators who knew how to share appropriate experiences with children of all ages. This cannot be continued with the current plan. If indeed finances were the real issue, transparency could have prevented this entire episode from happening. Given the opportunity, this community could have come together and assisted with funding to keep this award winning model program in operation.
The present controlling board of directors has failed in its responsibility to protect and share the nature learning environment which was entrusted to its care of many previous family generations. Hopefully, the nature center is being administered by a board of individuals who value nature involvement for all ages. Even the disabled and seniors who enjoy the bird room.
From Rachel Carson: “If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life.”
Let this board, with the community, help to create this sense of wonder for this generation of children in Central Illinois.
So courtroom evidence has confirmed that top Fox News executives and celebrities knew the claims about Trump having the 2020 election stolen from him were lies. Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity knew it, but chose to lie about it to their viewers anyway.
Why?
Fox early on hitched its fortunes to the Trump train, and reporting honestly would have sent their faithful viewers scrambling. The toll on Fox’s power and income would be too great. So instead they played us for suckers, and vigorously promoted unsupported “facts” that divided our nation.
But the travesty doesn’t end there. Fox News was merely trumpeting a warped political view shared by much of today’s Trump-compliant Republican Party. Holding onto and gaining power trumps all else. We all know George Santos lied his way into Congress and would have been sanctioned and removed by a House speaker who didn’t so desperately need Santos’ vote. We know the GOP can’t shake off the scandal-plagued former president because he’s still perceived to be vital to its future.
Where are the party's profiles in courage? Thankfully, there are a few. For one, there’s Central Illinois’ own Adam Kinzinger, who at great personal cost stood up for the high ideals of public service and against the threats to our nation. Kinzinger, a loyal conservative, proved disloyal only to party leaders who had lost their focus on preserving this nation under God above all else.
These are not the observations of a raging liberal. I am a conservative Christian who has spent his life supporting Republicans, but who feels abandoned by a party that has drifted from its moorings. Until the GOP figures out that people like me seek principled governance and not obstructionist grandstanding, it does not deserve the vote of any of us.
For years I have appreciated watching Tim Anderson compete on the baseball diamond for the Chicago White Sox. He plays the game the way it’s meant to be played, with polished skill and dedicated passion.
Off the field, his performance is equally inspiring and earlier this week he took a courageous step in telling us that he is gay. I want to be supportive for Tim and anyone facing this reality and I’m surprised by the number of people that don’t understand the brunt of this situation.
Some of us don’t have a clue and comments like ”straight people don’t have to profess their sexual preferences, why do gay people have to make such a big deal about something so intimate.”
Having thought about this for a long time, I’ve reached an understanding that satisfies my Christian beliefs. Straight people are not victimized for becoming the person that their Creator made then to become. Gay people have been victimized far too long for doing the exact same thing, becoming what their Creator made them be. It is time for us to walk in the light, to embrace truth and to recognize that each of us are created in the image and likeness of God, a god that we can never fully understand, however the evidence of His creation deserves our understanding.
So when someone feels it necessary to pronounce truth, embrace them and accept the fact that while they do not act and think exactly as you do, they have something important going on in their life too. Courage and truth are often times difficult to find in this world, when it comes along as it did with Tim Anderson’s statement this week, recognize it and be grateful that you live in a country that encourages it.
I’m writing to encourage us all to vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on April 4. I went to Fairview, Chiddix, and Normal Community High School, and moved back to Normal to raise my kids near their grandparents — and so they could go to public school in Unit 5, where their grandmother, Peg Kirk, had taught English for so many years.
My kids attended Colene Hoose, Chiddix, and NCHS, and my husband coached volleyball at Chiddix, Kingsley (won state one year), and NCHS. As a family, we know firsthand that this is a great educational system with terrific extracurricular activities. As a community, we should know that this referendum will be a good thing for us all. These students, teachers, and staff need and deserve our support.
I also plan to vote for school board candidates Mark Adams, Kelly Pyle, Amy Roser and Alex Williams. They clearly care about Unit 5 and will do a good job.
We have been a Unit 5 family for the past 12 years; currently my kids are at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. My 16-year-old is active in band and has found her “tribe” through the music program. My 13-year-old, who participates in orchestra, running sports, and dance, has learned to set personal goals and work hard to achieve them. And my 9-year-old, who is one of the younger students in his class, has consistently risen to meet his teachers’ academic expectations — and he has sights set on starting band next year.
Except ... due to the $11 million deficit in Unit 5's education fund, there will be no fifth-grade band (or orchestra) and his classroom size will remain large (a current casualty of this year’s cuts). My high schooler is worried that the award-winning marching band won't have funds to participate in competitions next year. And my eighth-grader — who is already stressed about attending a different high school than many of her close friends per district boundaries — won’t have the opportunity to get to know her new peers before starting at a new, large school next fall due to freshman sport elimination.
My kids’ experiences are not unique — they are the narrative of 12,000+ children in the district who will be negatively impacted by oversized classes, missing components of their education (art, music) and absence of extra and co-curricular activities.
These are not scare tactics. This is the 2023-24 school year reality unless we turn things around, so please vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4. Do it for all the kids who deserve to continue the high quality education our district has historically provided, both in and out of the classroom. The students AND our entire community will benefit.
Unstable weather patterns may cause flooding in the coming weeks. Just a few inches of floodwater can make roadways dangerous and damage property. The Illinois Insurance Association and its member companies encourage residents to be prepared.
Be familiar with flood and flash flood advisories, watches, and warnings. Establish safety procedures for these communications, and be sure household members know how to respond. For example, never drive, walk, or swim through floodwater. Keep children away from storm drains that pull water off flooded streets. Avoid bridges that may be structurally compromised by rushing water underneath.
Floodwater causes major damage to homes and belongings. Repairing structural damage and replacing ruined possessions causes financial hardship. Many intend to turn to a homeowners or renters insurance company for help, not realizing these policies exclude flood-related property damage.
Insurance for flood-related damage to dwellings and personal belongings is available by purchasing flood insurance. Federally insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on homes in high-risk areas. Flood insurance is optional for everyone else.
Consider buying flood insurance even if your home is not in a floodplain or has never flooded. It’s the only way to have guaranteed access to money to overcome flood-related damage. Government assistance is unreliable and typically comes from low-interest loans that must be repaid.
Contact a local property insurance agent for details on flood insurance cost, coverage options, and restrictions. Act soon, though, as coverage begins 30 days after the policy’s effective date.
As we now constantly observe the deterioration of our government and the abuse towards the core functions of our Constitution, I do not feel it is the failing of our overall government but far more the abuse by money and the extreme lack of good politicians throughout all levels of government. The money and politicians are the catalyst and unfortunately our government is the result.
Since the onslaught of Citizens United (what a horrendous name), we have all seen how money has dramatically eroded virtually all aspects of politicking, elections and campaigning, and the choices we have in politicians seeking office at all levels. When an enormously high percent of the politicians are seeking office for other than civic intentions, it is difficult, if not impossible, to maintain a well functioning government.
It is the money and bad politicians destroying our nation, not the concepts and foundation we have lived by for centuries. Bad politicians, and so many of them. By both parties, but far more prevalent in the Republican Party.
And although Democrats are seriously inept and poorly governed, I have no other choice than to vote for them due to the extreme, corruptive and treasonous activities so dominant throughout the Republican party from top to bottom.
I stand strongly in Cody Hendricks' corner for Ward 6. His commitment to the city of Bloomington, the people of this community, and his love for making a difference, make him well-versed in representing this ward. I strongly urge the families in Ward 6 to support Cody.
I have had children in the Unit 5 schools district since 1997. My youngest graduates this year.
My oldest daughter graduated from Normal West with enough AP credits to take an entire year off her college requirements. She earned the General Assembly Scholarship for our Congressional district, and the Presidential Honors Scholarship from Illinois State University, paying for her all of her undergraduate tuition. She eventually earned a doctorate in microbiology.
My oldest son earned a scholarship from Heartland; my youngest daughter graduated knowing how to speak four languages. They all benefited from participating in theater, music and band which gave them confidence and improved their communication and math skills.
I have read a lot of negative chatter about our Unit 5 school district as of late. People throwing out all manner of reasons to vote against the new referendum. They think the superintendent and all the admins make too much money, that all state workers get too much pension. They repeat talking points they hear and read written by the Illinois Policy Institute to “prove” the public schools are wasteful and corrupt. They don’t believe a single fact cited by the current school board, choosing instead to cling to “facts” written by folks whose entire job is to keep taxes low for the richest Illinoisians.
All this chatter is just noise generated to confuse the only facts that matter. My granddaughter is a second grader at Unit 5 now. She deserves the same quality education her mother received. If this referendum fails that won’t happen. Unit 5 has done right by my children and this entire community for decades. It’s not a villain to be defeated. It’s a community resource to be supported. Vote Yes for the Unit Five Referendum on or before April 4.
District 87 and Unit 5 serve this community well in preparing the next generation of employees to enrich our thriving community. Without an educated and skilled local workforce it is impossible to attract new businesses and maintain the community we have come to expect. Educational institutions receive word of unfunded mandates they must implement from the state.
Schools must be ready to offer the quality of education, the support services for children and the extracurricular activities which help all our children grow intellectually and emotionally.
It is critical that people vote to support our schools so that the faculty and staff can continue to do their job to prepare children for life beyond. Technology, counseling services, enrichment opportunities, well maintained facilities, upgraded offerings and equipment are all essential to the future of the children and to the future of this community. As prices rise and technology expands, it is difficult to predict all that is required several years in advance.
The old adage that “our children are our most valuable resource” should inspire each of us to get out and vote on April 4th in favor of the Unit 5 Referendum. It takes a village.
Perhaps it’s because I come from the JFK “Ask not” perspective, but I will always support a public school referendum. Investment in public education has consistently shown dividends. We knew that in the JFK era. Early education is a major factor to lift us all up and strengthen a shrinking middle class.
Personal sacrifice is difficult. Nobody wants to pay more in taxes. Many would be happier filling potholes than building and maintaining excellent education in our community. Doing my part, which also includes some form of engagement with Unit 5 all year long, is a choice I’ve made.
I won’t convince those that, based on their choices in life, will not vote yes for Unit 5. But those of you who find the notion of a “less than” public school system unacceptable I ask that you please be very sure to make a plan to vote with your affirmative support.
We have an $11 million annual deficit in the educational fund. This fund has increased only 10 cents since 1983. I’ll gladly admit that the explanation about how passing an increase now will actually lower our taxes in a few years is complicated, but worth your best critical thinking skills (that you likely learned in a public school system), then you’ll have the information you need to vote responsibly. Only then, make your choice and vote yes for the Unit 5 referendum on or before April 4.
While we’re at it, here’s your list of the candidates for school board that think like us: Pyle, Roser, Williams and Adams. You’re welcome.
It took me a while to understand and publicly acknowledge a most unfortunate fact. Apparent working majorities of our current elected officials oppose popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.
They want to prevent most of us from having meaningful influence in identifying, prioritizing, and meeting public needs. They prefer advocating the increasingly secretive interests of campaign contributors and lobbyists to advancing the public interest.
They are trying hard to suppress our unique national interactive fund-accounting-based public-budgeting-and-auditing-internal-control (PBAIC) process. PBAIC ensures that public goods and services are delivered responsibly and responsively by establishing and maintaining public interest transparency and accountability.
Commitments within and between the separate branches and levels of our government and between government and major corporations, shape and direct the delivery of public goods and services.
When PBAIC is conscientiously applied, these commitments evolve over time with strengthened trust to permit greater discretion and impose fewer and lesser mandates and restrictions. Public interest transparency and accountability persist as this occurs.
Accountability is the principle that authority, responsibilities, and discretion must be distributed in such a manner as to reasonably ensure that (1) responsible parties appropriately document and explain their performance efforts and accomplishments and (2) established objectives and future efforts are refined accordingly.
PBAIC promotes and ensures accountability for the delivery of public goods and services by requiring ongoing detailed public transparency of (1) the relationships between planned and actual financing, spending, and other activities, (2) the design and application of established internal control policies and procedures, and (3) their relationships to new and persisting established objectives.
We popular sovereign citizens must ask questions and educate ourselves about our PBAIC process and firmly insist upon keeping our government and major corporations safely confined within it.
I am appalled at the recent developments at the Sugar Grove Nature Center. At a time when our world is overrun with climate change and destruction of our land and natural resources, this is a great loss to our community.
When my grandchildren, who are all in their teens, were little and given a choice of what they wanted to do, they'd always jump up and down and shout "we want to go to the nature center, Grandma, to the nature center." That was always where they wanted to go. We loved it. They enjoyed every feature and activity available, especially the puppets, petting the pelts, and watching all the birds at the outside feeders and the live animals in tanks. One year I took them to the maple tapping children's program as well.
They learned a lot at the nature center and enjoyed every minute of it. I hope some day they can take their children to the Sugar Grove Nature Center. Surely this situation can be addressed.
“It is our responsibility to spend the funds entrusted to us to obtain the greatest educational opportunity for our youth. We must also protect and preserve the fiscal health of the District...District funds will be balanced. If not, there is a reason and a plan to balance.” -- Unit 5 Strategic Plan, October 2016
A low education fund tax rate. The real estate market crash. Poor and unpredictable state funding.
These are some of the reasons Unit 5 gives for its fiscal crisis.
Certainly these constraints have presented challenges and prompted difficult decisions. But revenue-restricting circumstances alone don’t make budget deficits inevitable. Spending also matters.
Fiscal years 2019 and 2020 mark the turning point.
Inflation and the district’s EAV were both running about 2 percent.
Fiscal 2019 showed a $6.3 million increase (7.3 percent) in wages and benefits in the education fund from the previous year.
Fiscal 2020 increased $4.6 million (5 percent) from 2019.
This spending - mostly from new hiring - has created annual deficits of $10-$12 million and forced massive borrowing.
The Unit 5 board was acting to help students, especially in addressing their social and emotional needs. As someone who owes much to teachers, I respect and appreciate this effort. But the board failed to balance its concern for students with its fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers. Had the board approached residents earlier, before serious budget woes developed, this referendum could have been far less contentious and divisive.
It’s disappointing that school board members haven’t taken more ownership and accountability in this matter. Apparently none of this predicament was their doing, and none say they plan to handle budget issues differently going forward. Is it any wonder that a majority of voters last fall opposed this referendum? And why so many today remain conflicted?
Every day during Black History Month, I talk to my 13-year-old son about a different Black historical figure. While the contributions of Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman are undoubtedly significant, progress happens everywhere and there are many more admirable Black Americans to learn about and discuss. I hope my son can take away how change is made in the United States and how his actions can create positive ripples throughout his life.
Black pioneers exist everywhere, and I yearn for my son to see how his actions can, no matter how big or small, have a significant impact on our community and our country. One way I am explaining this to him is by using my own career decisions as an example. I work in the renewable energy field, striving to create a better future for generations. Fellow Black Americans have mentored me while working at EDP Renewables North America, and they have profoundly affected my life. I hope to do the same for those who are just getting their feet wet in this industry as well as those who are more experienced.
Through these connections and conversations, I have been able to make an impact on my colleagues whom I work with closely in my role as Operations Manager at Twin Groves Wind Farm as well as on various others throughout my life. While my accomplishments are nowhere near done, I am proud of what I have been able to do — and even prouder to share it with my son. As we celebrate Back History Month, we must not forget to recognize and learn about the remarkable Black men and women who have changed our country.
As an early childhood professional, I know that young children's exposure to nature education in a variety of forms is the only way to develop a population of individuals who will respect the environment which is essential for the continuation of human life on this earth.
Direct guided experiences such as field trips, classes, camps, interaction with a variety of animals, etc. provide both the intellectual and emotional development necessary to create individuals who will contribute to preservation of healthy environments for all living things including human beings.
Sugar Grove Nature Center had a superior team of nature educators who knew how to share appropriate experiences with children of all ages. This cannot be continued with the current plan. If indeed finances were the real issue, transparency could have prevented this entire episode from happening. Given the opportunity, this community could have come together and assisted with funding to keep this award winning model program in operation.
The present controlling board of directors has failed in its responsibility to protect and share the nature learning environment which was entrusted to its care of many previous family generations. Hopefully, the nature center is being administered by a board of individuals who value nature involvement for all ages. Even the disabled and seniors who enjoy the bird room.
From Rachel Carson: "If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life."
Let this board, with the community, help to create this sense of wonder for this generation of children in Central Illinois.
The final day for receiving letters to the editor about the April election is Friday, March 25. Any letters for publication must be received by 5 p.m. on that date.
Nalefski for Bloomington council
I am writing in support of Ward 4 candidate Steven Nalefski for the Bloomington City Council. I’ve known Steve and his wife Diane for over 30 years and agree with Steve’s focus on fiscal responsibility. I support his views on prioritizing infrastructure investment and public safety.
Steve has received the endorsement of the Police Benevolent and Protection Association #21 and retired McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. I know he will work hard for Ward 4 and the entire community.
Debra Wozniak,
Bloomington
Democrats spend us to death
Ask not what you can do for your country – ask what the hard working taxpayers of this nation can do for you. The Democrats and their political base must truly believe that is what JFK meant to say in his inaugural speech.
Baked in the recent trillion dollar bills initiated by the Congressional Democrats is plenty of pork barrel spending. America’s debt exceeds $30 trillion and is unsustainable. A big portion of this debt can be attributed to monies allocated for building and maintaining a cradle-to-grave welfare state in America. Politicians, particularly Democrat lawmakers, have figured out that it’s a lot easier to fund spending bills by borrowing rather than raising taxes.
Predictably, the states with the highest debt tend to be Democrat-run ‘blue states’. Illinois is a good example of what happens when Democrats are in charge. Government grows and becomes a bigger part of our lives. Numerous bills get passed that tax its citizens to the limit, and when that runs out, the debt load increases.
Illinois has received billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds, and short-term budget forecasts are positive. But as we know, old habits are hard to break. The Democrats have baked into the Illinois Constitution perpetual perks for a growing number of government employees, but have yet to identify an offset for this expense.
With the Democrat Party’s focus on maintaining power regardless of cost, expect to see more irresponsible programs initiated. To secure votes, programs like ‘student loan forgiveness’, ‘slave descendant reparations’, ‘welcoming centers’ (for illegal immigrants) and ‘cash bail elimination’ are all being pursued. Living within our means, securing borders, and maintaining law and order are not a high priority with Democrat lawmakers. Sadly, too many voters that want something for nothing keep them in power.
Rick Skelley, Bloomington
Sugar Grove board fails
Opening the Sugar Grove trails is not enough.
As an early childhood professional, I know that young children’s exposure to nature education in a variety of forms is the only way to develop a population of individuals who will respect the environment which is essential for the continuation of human life on this earth.
Direct guided experiences such as field trips, classes, camps, interaction with a variety of animals, etc. provide both the intellectual and emotional development necessary to create individuals who will contribute to preservation of healthy environments for all living things including human beings.
Sugar Grove Nature Center had a superior team of nature educators who knew how to share appropriate experiences with children of all ages. This cannot be continued with the current plan. If indeed finances were the real issue, transparency could have prevented this entire episode from happening. Given the opportunity, this community could have come together and assisted with funding to keep this award winning model program in operation.
The present controlling board of directors has failed in its responsibility to protect and share the nature learning environment which was entrusted to its care of many previous family generations. Hopefully, the nature center is being administered by a board of individuals who value nature involvement for all ages. Even the disabled and seniors who enjoy the bird room.
From Rachel Carson: “If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life.”
Let this board, with the community, help to create this sense of wonder for this generation of children in Central Illinois.
Judy Miller, Normal
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
"Illinois State couldn't be in a better position, and I say that with all honesty, with all sincerity."
— Interim President Aondover Tarhule
About Aondover Tarhule
Position: Now interim president; previously provost and vice president of academic affairs
Started at ISU: July 1, 2020
Most recent positions before ISU: Vice provost and dean of the Graduate School at Binghamton University (State University of New York); executive associate dean and department chair in the College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences at the University of Oklahoma.
Educational background: Master’s degrees and a doctoral degree in geography from McMaster University in Hamilton (Ontario, Canada); master’s degree in environmental resources planning and a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Jos, Plateau State in Nigeria; post-doctoral fellowship from the Canadian Science Advisory Council to conduct research at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario.
How you pronounce his name: ON-doh-vey Tar-HOO-lay