LETTERS DEADLINE

The final day for receiving letters to the editor about the April election is Friday, March 25. Any letters for publication must be received by 5 p.m. on that date.

Nalefski for Bloomington council

I am writing in support of Ward 4 candidate Steven Nalefski for the Bloomington City Council. I’ve known Steve and his wife Diane for over 30 years and agree with Steve’s focus on fiscal responsibility. I support his views on prioritizing infrastructure investment and public safety.

Steve has received the endorsement of the Police Benevolent and Protection Association #21 and retired McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage. I know he will work hard for Ward 4 and the entire community.

Debra Wozniak,

Bloomington

Democrats spend us to death

Ask not what you can do for your country – ask what the hard working taxpayers of this nation can do for you. The Democrats and their political base must truly believe that is what JFK meant to say in his inaugural speech.

Baked in the recent trillion dollar bills initiated by the Congressional Democrats is plenty of pork barrel spending. America’s debt exceeds $30 trillion and is unsustainable. A big portion of this debt can be attributed to monies allocated for building and maintaining a cradle-to-grave welfare state in America. Politicians, particularly Democrat lawmakers, have figured out that it’s a lot easier to fund spending bills by borrowing rather than raising taxes.

Predictably, the states with the highest debt tend to be Democrat-run ‘blue states’. Illinois is a good example of what happens when Democrats are in charge. Government grows and becomes a bigger part of our lives. Numerous bills get passed that tax its citizens to the limit, and when that runs out, the debt load increases.

Illinois has received billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds, and short-term budget forecasts are positive. But as we know, old habits are hard to break. The Democrats have baked into the Illinois Constitution perpetual perks for a growing number of government employees, but have yet to identify an offset for this expense.

With the Democrat Party’s focus on maintaining power regardless of cost, expect to see more irresponsible programs initiated. To secure votes, programs like ‘student loan forgiveness’, ‘slave descendant reparations’, ‘welcoming centers’ (for illegal immigrants) and ‘cash bail elimination’ are all being pursued. Living within our means, securing borders, and maintaining law and order are not a high priority with Democrat lawmakers. Sadly, too many voters that want something for nothing keep them in power.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington

Sugar Grove board fails

Opening the Sugar Grove trails is not enough.

As an early childhood professional, I know that young children’s exposure to nature education in a variety of forms is the only way to develop a population of individuals who will respect the environment which is essential for the continuation of human life on this earth.

Direct guided experiences such as field trips, classes, camps, interaction with a variety of animals, etc. provide both the intellectual and emotional development necessary to create individuals who will contribute to preservation of healthy environments for all living things including human beings.

Sugar Grove Nature Center had a superior team of nature educators who knew how to share appropriate experiences with children of all ages. This cannot be continued with the current plan. If indeed finances were the real issue, transparency could have prevented this entire episode from happening. Given the opportunity, this community could have come together and assisted with funding to keep this award winning model program in operation.

The present controlling board of directors has failed in its responsibility to protect and share the nature learning environment which was entrusted to its care of many previous family generations. Hopefully, the nature center is being administered by a board of individuals who value nature involvement for all ages. Even the disabled and seniors who enjoy the bird room.

From Rachel Carson: “If I had influence with the good fairy who is supposed to preside over the christening of all children, I should ask that her gift to each child in the world be a sense of wonder so indestructible that it would last throughout life.”

Let this board, with the community, help to create this sense of wonder for this generation of children in Central Illinois.

Judy Miller, Normal