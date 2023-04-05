NORMAL — An incumbent appeared to have the lead Tuesday night in the race for the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees, but two candidates were neck and neck to take the other open seat.

According to unofficial election results, incumbent Mary Campbell earned 18,385 votes to win a seat on the board.

“That’s good news,” she told The Pantagraph late Tuesday upon hearing the early results. Having first been elected to the board in 2017, Campbell said, “It’s an opportunity, I see it as, to help our community college grow and help our county and the surrounding counties. (Heartland) is very influential for building a workforce for the future.”

Unofficial results showed incumbent Cecelia Long finishing with 12,722 votes and challenger David Selzer with 12,568 votes.

With less than 200 votes between them, Selzer said neither of the candidates were ready to call the race yet, noting they talked throughout the night, congratulating each other on their hard work on the election.

“We’re going to wait and see until the official count is in because whatever it is, it is,” said Selzer, a former McLean County Board member who has retired from a career at AT&T and in nonprofits, including time at St. Jude, the Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation and Phelps Health.

Election officials told The Pantagraph the results will be finalized April 18, when all mail-in ballots are counted.

Long, who has been on the board for two years and works in community engagement and human services at Prairie State Legal Services, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Regardless of the result, Selzer said, “I’m very pleased with the results that have come out so far,” considering the range of endorsements Long had heading into Election Day.

“Heartland should win no matter what; that’s the important part,” he said. “I never ran against anybody. I ran for Heartland and to help support Heartland and make sure Heartland has the resources it needs.”

Selzer said he believed the other candidates felt the same.

Campbell said after her first six-year term, she considered not running for re-election because in hopes that someone from the outlying areas would be interested in the open seat, “because we need that representation.”

Campbell, Long and Selzer all live in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Campbell, a retired Illinois State University social work professor, said one of her goals for the new term will be “to spend more time learning about the outlying areas and bring their message to the board.”

She said she likes being a board member and likes “that chance to use my 30 years of being involved in education to participate at the community college level.”