NORMAL — Around 10 minutes before Katie Spytek arrived Tuesday morning for move-in at Illinois State University, she began to realize the significance of the moment.

It had been a surreal night, too, for Spytek, an incoming freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders who said her mother Linda started getting very excited about her future during the car ride over. She had just met her roommate at her new dorm and was happy to move in together.

“It’ll be a fun experience,” said Spytek, of Downers Grove.

She’s also looking forward to visits from her older sister, who graduated from ISU two years ago.

Spytek is one of more than 6,000 students scheduled to move in this week, before classes start on Monday, Aug 21. School and town authorities previously announced traffic impacts could affect Main Street, College and Fell avenues.

After taking in the sight of the Watterson Towers entrance bustling with cartloads of students' belongings, interim ISU president Aondover Tarhule told The Pantagraph move-in week is the second most-exciting time for any university.

“This is why we exist. ... This is what we want to see,” he said. Tarhule also described the new student arrivals as a yearly reminder that faculty and staff are there to serve students.

“The more we see them coming in, we know we’re accomplishing that mission,” Tarhule said.

He noted students may remember their first college move-in for the rest of their lives and said he hoped parents remember it just as long.

'Not just a place to sleep'

Tarhule greeted and offered a helping hand to several families moving their students in Tuesday. Spytek’s mother said she was amazed by the administrator’s offer to help.

C.J. Ross, of Roxana, said she was nervous on her move-in day but also excited to start her college journey.

On the top of her mind, she said, was getting to explore and familiarize herself with campus, making her dorm room feel like home, meeting new people and finding a new group. She is majoring in nursing but will also take criminal justice courses.

“I might find something new that I like … but you never know,” Ross said.

She also said Tarhule’s welcome helped calm her nerves.

Hillary Campos, assistant director of marketing and communications for ISU Housing Services, said they have prepared to set students up for success from day one by having student interns like resident assistants and community assistants around to help. They also schedule cultural dinner nights with guest celebrities that speak on diversity and inclusion and have additional leadership and diversity coalitions where students can advocate for change.

“We’re not just a place to sleep,” Campos said.

She also counted 300 volunteers who are assisting with move-in this week across campus, including students, members of student organizations, community members, athletic teams, faculty and staff.

She said volunteers made carts available, helped unload vehicles, stationed themselves at elevators and directed people through the dorm floors.

Trinity Kuehl, a junior from West Dundee majoring in human resource management, was among the volunteers Tuesday as part of her resident assistant duties. She said she’s excited to get acquainted with her floor and advised freshmen to get involved with groups that share their passions.

“It’s important to go out and find those people… because you can embrace yourself while embracing those other people in your life,” Kuehl said.

When she needs help, Kuehl said she can rely on the support she’s found in two Greek life organizations: the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and the Alpha Kappa Psi co-ed business fraternity.

She took notice of bright freshmen starting the semester off on the right foot. Kuehl said: “I see freshmen here doing a lot of things already that I would have done my freshman year.”

Friendly faces

Sophomore Tanya Cummings, another volunteer, said so many people helped her last year that she was excited to pay it forward for the fall 2023 semester.

“There’s so many questions that we had unanswered that they were so willing to answer for us,” said Cummings, of Peoria, adding they were greeted by many friendly faces. “I wanted to be that for families here today as well."

Dave Raghill of Decatur said he was a little bit nervous sending his only daughter off Tuesday. With his older son already in college in St. Louis, he said he’s used to the kids being away.

Still, Raghill said it was a big day and a big change to adapt to. He said he appreciated that university staff and volunteers were very helpful.

“Well organized … way better than I expected,” the dad said, reviewing the day. He said he heard a “horror story” from a co-worker who waited 3 hours to move into ISU dorms in the 1980s.

His wife, Laura Raghill, is a Redbird alumna who said she was both excited and sad to see her daughter, Alexis Raghill, leave her house an empty nest so that she can trace her mother’s college footsteps.

While Dave Raghill said he had some reservations about his daughter passing on her acceptance to his alma mater, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he admitted that ISU was recommended “way over” the other for its education program. Alexis is set to study early childhood education.

He said: “She’s in the right place.”

FRESH START Illinois State University students are moving in this week through Sunday. Classes begin Monday.

students are moving in this week through Sunday. Classes begin Monday. Illinois Wesleyan University freshman students move in Aug. 23, followed by upperclassmen Aug. 26-27. Classes start Aug. 28.

freshman students move in Aug. 23, followed by upperclassmen Aug. 26-27. Classes start Aug. 28. Eureka College students moved in Saturday. Classes start Wednesday.

