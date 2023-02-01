In-school bank teaches financial literacy in Clinton

CLINTON — Students at Clinton Elementary School are learning about the importance money management through a banking program right in their school.

First National Bank and Trust started the in-school bank last month, encouraging students to save up for goals they set themselves. Fifth grade students volunteer as tellers to help things run smoothly.

“I like knowing that I’ll have the experience to work with people well,” said fifth grader Charley Tripp.

Tripp wants to be a teacher and said one big thing she has learned during the past few weeks has been to have patience, especially when younger students get frustrated at not having a permission slip or having trouble adding up their change. Parents need to sign permission slips for students to participate in the bank.

The program uses a bank account established by the Clinton Community Educational Foundation, with the students having subaccounts, said Connie Unruh, First National financial literacy coordinator. Students can open an account with as little as a single penny.

The amount of money deposited has been a bit of a surprise, Unruh said. Last week, students deposited more than $880 in total. Deposits have included a student who started with a single penny, and one who started with $125.

Unruh hopes the program will build lifelong habits for the students to encourage healthy financial practices around earning, saving, spending and sharing money. As a financial adviser, she sees the impact that can have.

“I see a lot of people who can’t make it every month, there’s more month than money left,” she said.

The bank has also started an in-school program in the Weldon-DeLand district.

The students seem motivated by having a goal they are saving for. In addition, rather than focusing on interest the accounts earn, which would be a few cents at most, the students can get prizes like notepads and novelty pencils based on how much they have in their account.

Some of the goals aim at the long term, said Chris Shaffer, volunteer and CCEF board member. One student wants to save up for a house for their family, a Nintendo Switch and a trip to Disney, Shaffer said.

There are 12 fifth grade tellers who rotate through different positions, including helping with filling out deposit slips, taking the money and helping distribute the prizes.

Fifth grade student Lillian Hammer spent Wednesday morning helping students fill out deposit slips and count money. She walked the students through finding their account books, sorting their deposits into cash, change and checks, and adding the money together for the deposit slip.

Meghan Morge, a friend of Unruh, has been helping since the start of planning for the program. She donated the T-shirts through her business, C and P Custom Printing. She likes that the students are learning not to spend money as soon as they get it, despite societal pressures that can encourage them to.

“I love watching these kids learn to save,” she said.

The Clinton Community Educational Foundation volunteers who help with deposits feel a similar way, saying the program fits perfectly with their mission. The group also does things like endowed scholarships for graduating students, teacher grants and the Read Across Clinton program.

“This was a perfect fit because we want to do anything we can to engage the students,” Shaffer said.

Terry Husted, another CCEF volunteer and board member, said he likes seeing the tellers interact with the other students.

“I just like to see the excitement in the students coming in,” he said.

