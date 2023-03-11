BLOOMINGTON —
Illinois Wesleyan University's Collegiate Choir will perform in several locations throughout Illinois during their 2023 spring concert tour. 7:30 p.m. on March 14 at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee; 7:15 p.m., March 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 607 10th Ave., Mendota; 7:30 p.m., March 16, First Presbyterian Church, 321 S. 7th St., Springfield; 7:30 p.m., March 17 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 203 S. Kensington Ave., La Grange; 8 p.m. March 22, at Second Presbyterian Church, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington.
Scott Ferguson, professor of music at Illinois Wesleyan University, leads the Collegiate Choir on Dec. 8 during a "Lunch and Learn" event at the McLean County Museum of History. The choir presented a program of seasonal choral music featuring compositions by Palestrina, Sweelinck, Mendelssohn, Dunphy, Wishart, Thalben-Ball and others. The performance was also streamed on the museum's YouTube channel.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Several local students will be performing, including Justin Doellman of Bloomington; Aidan Morris of Chillicothe; Rose Moss of Normal; and Dalton Spalding of Bloomington.
For more information on the choir tour, contact Julia Perez at IWU by calling 309-556-3960 or emailing
jperez2@iwu.edu.
PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball
Illinois Wesleyan's Trey Bazzell (4) passes against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Ryan Sroka (14) passes around Washington University's Jake Wolf (23) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's head coach Ron Rose questions a call against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Marko Anderson (32) drives past Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) shoots a 3-pointer against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on Jan. 3.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Lucas Heflen (3) drives past Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan guard Lucas Heflen (3) scores against Washington University at Shirk Center on Jan. 3.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Harrison Wilmsen (20) goes past Washington University's Nate Bloedorn (15) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Hakim Williams (0) goes past Washington University's (42) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) celebrates against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Evan Schneider (45) guards Washington University's Hayden Doyle (4) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) guards Washington University's Yogi Oliff (10) in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Wesleyan's Cody Mitchell (23) shoots a three against Washington University in the first half at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
