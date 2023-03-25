BLOOMINGTON — Faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University are working to address a five-year decline in the percentage of students passing a national licensing exam, which has put the program on probation with the state.

IWU’s first-time pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses decreased from 93% in 2018 to 63% in 2022, according to state data. Being below 75% for two years places the program on probation with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Last year the statewide average was 77% and the national average was 80%.

The university started looking at ways to address the dip in the fall, said Amber Kujath, who started as director of the School of Nursing in January.

“They have already been discussing implementing curricular changes,” she said.

She described the decrease as a “wake-up call.”

The main change has been the adoption of an external testing system that students take throughout their time in the program and which mirrors the knowledge required to pass the NCLEX. That allows the faculty to see which areas students are struggling in and address those specifically.

Rates have dipped nationally and in Illinois, but not as much as at IWU, Kujath said. The school will need to report to the state what it is doing to address the decline. She is optimistic the changes being implemented will help.

“We’re very confident that we’ll get this turned around,” she said.

Data on the NCLEX exams from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing show the national rate for the RN test declining from 88% in 2018 to 80% in 2022.

The decline is multi-faceted, Kujath said, but much of it seems to be attributable to the pandemic and the changes in learning that happened because of it.

“The pandemic has a huge role not only in the preparation of the (current) students but for students from high school on up,” she said.

The pandemic interfered with clinical work, which had to shift to online despite relying on hands-on knowledge, Kujath said.

“Our students didn’t have the opportunity to go into the community and do things that centuries of nurses have done,” she said.

IWU is one of six Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs in the state on probation, with another four having received a warning letter for being below a 75% first-time pass rate for one year, according to IDFPR. The other BSN programs on probation are at Illinois College, Rockford University, Roosevelt University, Chicago State University and Oak Point University. Those that have received warning letters are Elmhurst College, Millikin University, St. Xavier University and University of Illinois at Chicago.

Another 12 programs statewide for other types of nursing degrees are also on probation.

IWU School of Nursing also has to inform its accreditor, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, about the pass rates, Kujath said.

The school is still accredited and retains its approval from the state. Per IDFPR rules, IWU has two years to bring the pass rate back above 75% or will be reevaluated and possibly lose its state approval.

IWU recently announced it is expanding its nursing school into a School of Nursing and Health Sciences. The combined school will take effect next school year and in coming years will incorporate new programs including allied health and public health. The nursing school is the logical location for those programs, given shared expertise, Kujath said.

While there have been discussions around expanding the nursing programs offered, that is on hold until the NCLEX pass rates have been addressed, Kujath said.

“We are incredibly focused as a faculty on increasing our pass rate and staying accredited,” Kujath said.

The dip has forced the school to reevaluate, but Kujath believes that reflection will help the school in the long run.

“Overall we know on the other side of this is a stronger curriculum,” she said.

The NCLEX exam is also changing, introducing what is called “Next Generation NCLEX” starting in April. The revamp will focus more of the test on clinical judgment, NCSBN said in a December press release. It will keep the same standards for passing.

The main components of what is being tested will stay the same, though, Kujath said.

“It’s just a different way of testing the same context,” she said.

These changes come at a time when the country is facing a shortage of nurses. The U.S. Bureau of Labor estimates there will be a need for almost 200,000 more registered nurses from 2021 to 2031.

The pass rates used by the state are also not truly reflective of how many nurses from IWU are entering the workforce, Kujath said, as it is only the first time the students take the test. Students can take the test multiple times, and more pass each time.

Students understand the need for them to get into the workforce, Kujath said.

“They also understand the importance of getting their licenses as quickly as possible and getting into the workforce,” she said.

