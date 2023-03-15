BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University on Wednesday announced that it would launch one new school and expand another.

The university said it would launch a new School of Business and Economics, incorporating both new and existing programs. Additionally, it said the School of Nursing is being renamed the School of Nursing and Health Sciences to reflect additional program offerings.

"These schools at Illinois Wesleyan exemplify our consistent goal of providing our students with the education that they need and want, both today and for tomorrow’s fast-changing world," President Georgia Nugent said in a statement. "Each builds on the university’s existing strengths, while evolving to offer our students new opportunities for learning. These are exciting developments for IWU."

The School of Business and Economics, also called SOBE by the university, will include existing majors such as accounting, business administration, economics, entrepreneurship, finance and marketing. It will also incorporate several new programs: professional sales, supply chain management, quantitative finance and financial planning, the university said.

The university said it had added six faculty members in the past two years to provide instruction in the new school. Bryan C. McCannon, an IWU alumnus who serves as associate professor of economics at West Virginia University, has been chosen to serve as school director.

The school will also be home to the Greg Yess ’82 Bloomberg Finance Lab, dedicated in May after Yess donated funding to make it possible. It gives students access to the Bloomberg Terminal, a software system from Bloomberg L.P. that allows for real-time monitoring of market data, analytics and news. The lab gives students access to 12 of the terminals in a classroom setting.

As for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, the university said its new name reflects the addition of several new programs of study, including kinesiology and allied health, and public health. Amber S. Kujath, an associate professor at Rush University’s College of Nursing in Chicago, began serving as the school's director in January.

The changes come as Nugent has stressed the need for the university's program offerings to reflect changing trends. In 2020, the university's board of trustees voted to discontinue programs in French, Italian, religious studies and anthropology, moves that some faculty members criticized as a departure from its liberal arts roots.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

