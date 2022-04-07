Illinois Wesleyan to offer tuition match to Lincoln College students

A statue of Abraham Lincoln reading a book stands at the entrance of Lincoln College on Thursday morning. The 157-year-old institution has announced it will close at the end of the spring semester.
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University
has joined the list of schools that have announced plans to help Lincoln College students transfer after that college closes in May. IWU will offer a tuition match, waive its on-campus residency requirement and provide help developing an individualized plan, a Thursday press release said.
Lincoln College announced last week that it plans to close at the end of this spring semester. Low enrollment, caused in part by the pandemic, has caused the college to reach a financial situation that is forcing it to close.
University of Illinois Springfield on Thursday also announced its plans to help Lincoln College students, as well as students affected by Lincoln Christian University's recent
decision to reduce its academic offerings.
UIS said it plans to attend an April 14 college fair at Lincoln College. It will also offer personal transfer information sessions for students from both Lincoln-based schools and an
application process using unofficial transcripts.
Area college and university presidents react to Lincoln College closure
Keith Cornille
"We’re saddened to hear the news that Lincoln College will be ceasing academic programming following their current Spring semester. Heartland and Lincoln College have maintained a good relationship throughout the years. Like Heartland, Lincoln College has a strong history serving our community in Lincoln, Bloomington-Normal and throughout the region. We appreciate Dr. Gerlach’s leadership as President of Lincoln College, and his help to facilitate the strong transfer partnership we have had with the institution.” - Heartland College President Keith Cornille.
Silas McCormick
"Like so many others, we were deeply saddened to learn that Lincoln College will close in May. Our first classes were held on the campus of Lincoln College in the fall of 1944. Since that time, Lincoln College has been a neighbor, a friend, and an integral part of our community. For our entire existence we've shared faculty, students, the Lincoln community, and countless errant visitors who thought they were us or vice versa. It's hard to imagine that they won't be with us come fall. We love the Lincoln College family, we're praying for them, and if there's anything we can do to help, we want to do that." - Lincoln Christian University President Silas McCormick
Georgia Nugent
"We are saddened to learn of Lincoln College's closing as a result of challenges that mounted for this transformative institution of higher learning. These are sobering realities for all of us in higher education who face a changing landscape. As our colleagues at Lincoln College work to support their students with transitional services, we at Illinois Wesleyan – as will our fellow institutions – are working to create opportunities for a seamless transfer to carry forward Lincoln students' educational goals." - Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent
Connor Wood
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
Jamel Wright
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Eureka College President Jamel Wright
James Reynolds mug, Millikin
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the sudden closure of Lincoln College, an institution that has served as a pillar of higher education in Central Illinois for many years. Millikin owes a debt of gratitude to Lincoln College, who in 1901, merged with Millikin as it was just establishing itself so that we could be chartered by the State of Illinois. Our two colleges were partners until the mid-1950s. We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their transfer needs. Millikin offers nearly all of the same academic programs as Lincoln and aims to make the transfer process as seamless as possible.” - Millikin University President Jim Reynolds
