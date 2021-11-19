Illinois Wesleyan to host info session on Uganda nonprofit group

The event will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in room 102 in State Farm Hall. It is open to faculty, staff, students and the wider community, said organizer Alessia Girardin.

The nonprofit supports a school in Uganda founded by Father Julius Turyatoranwa, a press release from the organizers said. He graduated from Illinois State University with a doctorate in educational administration. In 2017 he founded St. Patrick Nursery and Primary School, with classes at the school starting in February 2019.

The Dec. 1 event will also give attendees a chance to write letters to students at St. Patrick's.

