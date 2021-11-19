Illinois Wesleyan to host info session on Uganda nonprofit group

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Students at Illinois Wesleyan University are planning a informational session about Building Hope in Kids - Uganda, a nonprofit founded by an Illinois State University alumnus from Uganda. 

State Farm Hall

Illinois Wesleyan University students and faculty gather for the ribbon cutting opening State Farm Hall on Aug. 26, 2013. There will be an information session about the nonprofit Building Hope in Kids - Uganda on Dec. 1 in room 102 of State Farm Hall. 
The event will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in room 102 in State Farm Hall. It is open to faculty, staff, students and the wider community, said organizer Alessia Girardin. 

The nonprofit supports a school in Uganda founded by Father Julius Turyatoranwa, a press release from the organizers said. He graduated from Illinois State University with a doctorate in educational administration. In 2017 he founded St. Patrick Nursery and Primary School, with classes at the school starting in February 2019. 

The Dec. 1 event will also give attendees a chance to write letters to students at St. Patrick's. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

