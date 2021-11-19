Illinois Wesleyan to host info session on Uganda nonprofit group

BLOOMINGTON — Students at Illinois Wesleyan University are planning a informational session about Building Hope in Kids - Uganda, a nonprofit founded by an Illinois State University alumnus from Uganda.
The event will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in room 102 in State Farm Hall. It is open to faculty, staff, students and the wider community, said organizer Alessia Girardin.
The nonprofit supports a school in Uganda founded by Father Julius Turyatoranwa, a press release from the organizers said. He graduated from Illinois State University with a doctorate in educational administration. In 2017 he founded St. Patrick Nursery and Primary School, with classes at the school starting in February 2019.
The Dec. 1 event will also give attendees a chance to write letters to students at St. Patrick's.
Tailgating fun at Illinois Wesleyan University Homecoming
Steve and Sue Seibring, Demetria Kalodimos (class of '81), Ally Daskalopoulos (class of ’18)
Illinois Wesleyan University alumni and fans
Signing in at the Titan Tailgate
John Quarton, Josh Yount
Jack and Ellen King, Kaylee Kurtz-Mathison
Standing: Donna and Lane Hudson, Seated David Lanciloti, Katie Hudson
Halee, Shawn, Robyn and Taylor Hendel
Simone, Tom and Tommie Bleker
Jackie, Richard and Lauren Kruper
Norah, Jeremiah and Alexa Anders
Wayne Messmer, Debbie Burt-Frazier, David Darling, Derrick Tillman-Kelly
Marie and Claire Briggs, Bob Murray, Delta and Scott Briggs
Karmy Kays watches as his son Beau throws a ball to Joel Castillo
Joel Castillo, Beau Kays
Beau Kays' shirt
IWU President Georgia Nugent
Checking in at Titan Tailgate
Pam and Tim Szerlong
Gina Mandros, Julie Anderson
Shelly Hall, Shera Hernadez, Sara Kamm, Cindy Nourie, Danielle Kays, Beth Fahey, Emily Rogers
Members of the IWU Golf Team
IWU Cheerleaders
Fans taking a selfie with Tommy Titan
Tommy Titan and fans
IWU football team warming up
