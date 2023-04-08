BLOOMINGTON — The Celebrating High School Innovators competition will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Student entrepreneurs will showcase their businesses in hopes of earning additional funding. Thirty-two teams will compete and the judges will choose which teams will present.

The final competition pitches will begin at noon and winners will be announced around 2 or 3 p.m.

The event will be held in the Young Main Lounge of the Memorial Center on Wesleyan's campus, 104 E. University Ave., Bloomington.

