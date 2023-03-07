BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University plans to have repairs to one of its residential buildings wrapped up by May after a burst pipe led to 45 students being relocated.

Core Construction Services of Illinois, Inc., received a building permit last month for $129,500 for work on the building, 502 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

While only parts of the building were affected by the resulting water damage, the university had all 45 residents move to other housing.

Students were able to choose to move to a single or double room in on-campus residence halls, move in with a roommate or move to off-campus housing. All of the students were able to find new living arrangements for this semester, Perez said.

The Gates apartments include four bedrooms per unit and have full kitchens and in-unit laundry, according to the university's website. It is a residential option for juniors and seniors. The two buildings that make up The Gates can house 96 students total.

The water damage requires drywall, insulation and electrical repairs. The building is located off of Empire Street on the southeast edge of campus but the work is not expected to affect traffic on Empire, Perez said.

