 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Illinois Wesleyan student to address UN panel

  • 0
UN Russia-Ukraine (copy)

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the United Nations Security Council on Jan. 31, 2022, regarding the situation between Russia and Ukraine. An Illinois Wesleyan Student will have a chance to speak to a U.N. panel about water economics as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Friday. 

 RICHARD DREW, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois Wesleyan University student is expected to speak to a United Nations panel as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Victoria Ballesteros-Gonzalez plans to talk to a panel on water economics called "Investing in Water for Sustainable Development: Reshaping Water Economics for Inclusive Green Growth." The talk is at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal native has chance at Miss International title

The overall event is titled "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us" and focuses the Day of Women and Girls in Science on issues of water and sustainable development. 

The virtual event includes more than 60 speakers and eight separate sessions throughout the day. It will be livestreamed on the United Nations YouTube channel and on UN Web TV.

Ballesteros-Gonzalez, an economics major, will also be in a live conversation with the president of the General Assembly at 3 p.m. on Friday. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fishing nets could help save sharks and other marine animals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News