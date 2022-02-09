Illinois Wesleyan student to address UN panel

BLOOMINGTON — An Illinois Wesleyan University student is expected to speak to a United Nations panel as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Victoria Ballesteros-Gonzalez plans to talk to a panel on water economics called "Investing in Water for Sustainable Development: Reshaping Water Economics for Inclusive Green Growth." The talk is at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The overall event is titled "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us" and focuses the Day of Women and Girls in Science on issues of water and sustainable development.

The virtual event includes more than 60 speakers and eight separate sessions throughout the day. It will be livestreamed on the United Nations YouTube channel and on UN Web TV.

Ballesteros-Gonzalez, an economics major, will also be in a live conversation with the president of the General Assembly at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.