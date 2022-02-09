Illinois Wesleyan student to address UN panel

BLOOMINGTON — An
Illinois Wesleyan University student is expected to speak to a United Nations panel as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
Victoria Ballesteros-Gonzalez
plans to talk to a panel on water economics called "Investing in Water for Sustainable Development: Reshaping Water Economics for Inclusive Green Growth." The talk is at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The overall event is titled "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion: Water Unites Us" and focuses the Day of Women and Girls in Science on
issues of water and sustainable developm ent.
The virtual event includes more than 60 speakers and eight separate sessions throughout the day. It will be livestreamed on the
United Nations YouTube channel and on UN Web TV.
Ballesteros-Gonzalez, an economics major, will also be in a live conversation with the president of the General Assembly at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Photos: Bloomington and Normal fire departments fight fire on Bell Street
020822-blm-loc-5bellfire
Bloomington firefighters arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-1bellfire
Bloomington firefighters arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-2bellfire
A firefighter moved heavy lines after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-4bellfire
Normal firefighters assisted Bloomington firefighters as they arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-3bellfire
A Normal firefighter assisted Bloomington firefighters in directing the attack on a two-story apartment house fire Monday, at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-4bellfire
Normal firefighters assisted Bloomington firefighters as they arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-7bellfire
Bloomington firefighters enter a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-6bellfire
A Bloomington Fire Department commander gives instructions while fighting a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-8bellfire
A Bloomington firefighter walks through thick smoke after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St., Feb. 7, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER
020822-blm-loc-9bellfire
Bloomington firefighters fight a fire in a two-story apartment house Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
020822-blm-loc-10bellfire
Bloomington firefighters take a break to recharge their breathing apparatus after fighting a fire at 710 E. Bell St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.