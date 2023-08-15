BLOOMINGTON — Although Harrison Ford's iconic character Indiana Jones has a fear of snakes, a newly discovered species has been dedicated to the actor by an Illinois Wesleyan University biologist.

Biology professor Edgar Lehr and a team of Peruvian biologists including Juan C. Cusi, Maura Fernandez and Ricardo Vera discovered the new snake species during an expedition to Peru in May 2022.

The snake was officially named Harrison Ford's Slender Snake or Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, and joins an ant and spider that also bear Ford's name, according to an announcement from IWU.

The black-bellied reptile with copper eyes was found sunbathing in a swamp in the Otishi National Park, which is more than 10,000 feet above sea level.

“The snake was a big surprise as we did not expect to find a snake in a high elevational swamp,” said Lehr, IWU’s Robert Harrington Endowed Professor of Biology. He noted it is rare for new species of snakes to be discovered, with the closest related snake named in 1896.

“Every new species is exciting, and it’s important to name it because only the organisms that are known can be protected," Lehr said in the news release. "We hope that the publication of the new snake species will create awareness of the importance of biodiversity research and the importance of protecting nature."

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford joked about the snake's name while advocating for the protection of wildlife.

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children. I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night,” Ford said. “In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

The name was announced Aug. 15 in a publication of the journal “Salamandra” and follows the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in June.

“I was surely influenced by the commercial of the new Indiana Jones movie and the fear of snakes of Indiana Jones," Lehr said. "Knowing that Mr. Harrison Ford is an active conservationist who actually likes snakes, his voice for nature and his service as vice chair of Conservation International led to the idea of dedicating this species to him."

Ford has served on the board of Conservation International for more than 10 years and has donated 389 acres of his property in Jackson, Wyoming, for a conservation easement to the Jackson Hole Land Trust.

Lehr been researching in Peru since 1997 and has contributed to the discovery of more than 100 species of reptiles and amphibians, according to IWU. Only three of those discoveries have been snakes.

Photos: Heartland Head Start graduation ceremony at Illinois Wesleyan University