Illinois Wesleyan plans $16.5 million residence hall upgrades

The connected Munsell and Ferguson Halls at Illinois Wesleyan are due for renovations over the next two summers

 Connor Wood

BLOOMINGTON — A $16.5 million project at Illinois Wesleyan University will update two residence halls for freshmen students.

IWU plans to update Munsell and Ferguson Halls over the next two summers, through support from the Ames family, the university said. Officials plan to renovate Munsell this coming summer and then Ferguson in the summer of 2024, ending in time for fall classes of each year. 

This architectural rendering shows some of the planned renovations to Munsell and Ferguson Halls at Illinois Wesleyan University, including updates to the concrete around the buildings. 
The two buildings are connected and have a combined capacity of 344 students, which is not expected to change, said spokeswoman Julia Perez. The two house only first-year students. 

The buildings are some of the first impression students have of the university, said Karla Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs, in a statement. 

This rendering shows planned renovations to common areas in Munsell and Ferguson Halls at Illinois Wesleyan University of the next two summers. 

"The spirit of this project will be to elevate the student life experience for those who reside in Munsell and Ferguson, and encourage a vibrancy of communal living — foundational to those enduring Titan connections that define Illinois Wesleyan," she said. 

The project includes improvements to living spaces, such as new windows, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades in Ferguson, bathroom remodeling and renovations to finishings throughout the buildings, the university said. 

Other renovations include modernizing the lobbies on the first floors and changes to the bridges which connect the two buildings.

This rendering shows planned changes to shared kitchen areas at Munsell and Ferguson Halls at Illinois Wesleyan University. 

IWU also anticipates construction on The Petrick Idea Center to start later this summer. The new 50,000-square-foot facility is expected to provide both residential space and technology and innovation space open to all of campus. 

Gulick Hall used to house freshman but is being demolished this year to make way for The Petrick Center, Perez said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

