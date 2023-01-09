Illinois Wesleyan plans $16.5 million residence hall upgrades

BLOOMINGTON — A $16.5 million project at Illinois Wesleyan University will update two residence halls for freshmen students.
IWU plans to update Munsell and Ferguson Halls over the next two summers, through support from the Ames family, the university said. Officials plan to renovate Munsell this coming summer and then Ferguson in the summer of 2024, ending in time for fall classes of each year.
The two buildings are connected and have a combined capacity of 344 students, which is not expected to change, said spokeswoman Julia Perez. The two house only first-year students.
The buildings are some of the first impression students have of the university, said Karla Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs, in a statement.
"The spirit of this project will be to elevate the student life experience for those who reside in Munsell and Ferguson, and encourage a vibrancy of communal living — foundational to those enduring Titan connections that define Illinois Wesleyan," she said.
The project includes improvements to living spaces, such as new windows, heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades in Ferguson, bathroom remodeling and renovations to finishings throughout the buildings, the university said.
Other renovations include modernizing the lobbies on the first floors and changes to the bridges which connect the two buildings.
IWU also anticipates construction on The Petrick Idea Center to start later this summer. The new 50,000-square-foot facility is expected to provide both residential space and technology and innovation space open to all of campus.
Gulick Hall used to house freshman but is being demolished this year to make way for The Petrick Center, Perez said.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Central Illinois
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $500,000
Wow! Amazing ranch on a beautiful lot in Beecher Trails. This home has it all...FOUR car garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including owner's suite with stylish bath. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island. The huge basement has daylight windows adding tons of natural light and a great open feel. It could be finished to your liking and would provide lots of extra living space. There is an amazing covered porch off the back that overlooks the beautiful backyard with no direct neighbors behind. All modern finishes and efficient building quality!
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $496,900
New Construction! Another Keystone Homes Custom Craftsman lookout ranch with four bedrooms, finished basement, 3 bathrooms, and an open floor plan on the main level. Electric car charging station roughed in. Estimated completion mid February 2023. Agent Interest.
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $365,000
New construction with a proposed completion date of mid-September. Lovely community with lawn care and snow removal provided. Well designed floor plan with quality construction. 9 foot ceilings. Kitchen has quartz countertops and white Merillat cabinets. Low maintenance flooring of luxury vinyl plank. Pella windows. Basement with bath rough-in and egress window. 18' x 10' covered patio with gas line installed for future use. Extended common area in rear. Featuring quality construction by Homeway Homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000
Wonderful new townhouse floorplan out in Pheasant Ridge. Enjoy spacious living area on main floor with kitchen featuring abundant countertop and cabinet space. Hardwood floors also run thru main level giving a super sharp look. Upstairs has 3 really good sized bedrooms, laundry room, and 2 full baths. Master suite is rather large featuring a nice WIC too. Super good value here up in North Normal and the very popular Pheasant Ridge subdivision within Unit 5 schools. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $315,000
Welcome to the newest phase of Fox Creek Village, where the lots are just a little bit bigger...and so are the upgraded Village floor plans. The bigger and better version of our time and tested seller includes a beautiful view of the 15th hole at The Den, BN's premier Arnold Palmer signature Golf Course. The plan itself is nearly 100 sq ft larger than its predecessor. The original already had plenty of space in the wide open great room, but now enjoy bigger bedrooms and even a bigger garage. This particular plan is unique because it has a daylight basement, which includes extra windows bringing in loads of south-facing sunlight and a jumbo elevated deck versus the at grade patio many have. All the same great features that make "The Village" a repeat seller like no yard maintenance, use of the indoor pool-workout room-clubhouse, and ease of access to the walking paths around the golf course. The newer plans even feature a beautiful open staircase giving the family room a bit more class, quartz countertops in kitchen, built-in drop zone coming in off garage, and spacious center kitchen island to accent the ample cabinet space the kitchen has. Welcome yourself to "The Village" with this awesome new and improved floor plan. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary. Estimated completion date 11/15
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Fox Lake Subdivion (near interstate access) This three bedroom, two full bathroom ranch has an open floor plan combining the spacious Great room into the kitchen and dining area. Unfinished basement with plumbing rough-in and potential for a fourth bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $420,000
Welcome to the popular "Conlor" Office Plan, another great New Construction in Heather Ridge on a Fantastic lot. This home has a large island, white surround cabinets(soft close), quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, SS appliances and a terrific main floor flow featuring large great room and separate flex room that can also be a 4th bedroom. All 3 Bedrooms upstairs are jumbo sized with walk-in closets, 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite has Walk-in closet and awesome tile shower. Large 3 car garage on one of our most sought after floor plans. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $389,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - This attractive 3 bedroom (with potential 4th bedroom in the basement and plumbing rough in) 2 full bathroom home is located in the desirable Wittenberg Woods subdivision at Prairie Vista Golf Course. The open floor plan features a large Great Room accented by a Heat-N-Glo log fireplace that leads into the kitchen and dining rooms. The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and attached full bath. The backyard includes a covered walkout deck that looks out to a large wooded area with no visible backyard neighbors.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $339,900
Trunk Bay new under construction 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome style single family home, 1 car garage, unfinished basement. Pictures represent a similar type home in the area.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $475,000
Fox Creek Welcomes The "Conlor 3.0" Plan! You'll enjoy the open kitchen with walk in panty and center island to entertain which opens to a nice size living room featuring a gas fireplace with beautiful stone/tile surround and a sharp mantle. The flex room on the main level can be an office, playroom or formal dining room, or 5th bedroom. Each bedroom is generous in size and you'll love the spacious second-floor laundry room. The master suite has an enormous walk-in closet plus a beautiful tiled shower and plenty of cabinets for all of your personals. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $295,000
Move-in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 baths; and 2 car garage with no steps into house...features 36 inch wide doorways. Convenient to Prairieland Elementary School, Interstate 74 and 55, Rivian, Hearthland College, ISU and shopping...oh my! This home has been meticulously cared for and has been professionally landscaped. The basement is unfinished and can be finished as you wish. There is also a rough in the basement to accommodate a full bathroom. HOA fee is $40 a year and covers maintenance at entrances and berms...
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $304,900
New Construction open floor plan Ranch. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Mudroom with built in lockers, large storage space. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Full basement with bath rough in, Egress window and great space to finish. Fully sodded yard
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $304,900
New Construction open floor plan Ranch. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Mudroom with built in lockers, large storage space. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Full basement with bath rough in, Egress window and great space to finish. Fully sodded yard
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $304,900
New Construction open floor plan Ranch. 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths on main level. Beautiful Kitchen with White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and walk in pantry. Mudroom with built in lockers, large storage space. Master suite with tiled shower, vanity with quartz tops. Family Room with gas fireplace. Full basement with bath rough in, Egress window and great space to finish. Fully sodded yard. Clubhouse and Pool. Pictures are of a similar completed plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $330,000
Wonderful new townhouse floorplan out in Pheasant Ridge. Enjoy spacious living area on main floor with kitchen featuring abundant countertop and cabinet space. Hardwood floors also run thru main level giving a super sharp look. Upstairs has 3 really good sized bedrooms, laundry room, and 2 full baths. Master suite is rather large featuring a nice WIC too. Super good value here up in North Normal and the very popular Pheasant Ridge subdivision within Unit 5 schools. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $375,000
"The Aspen Plan" is nearly done in Heartland Hills. This 3 BR/2 BA home has beautiful hard flooring in the kitchen, dining, and family room that features vaulted ceilings. Enjoy a stylish tiled shower in the master bath, main floor laundry, good sized bedrooms, and wide open basement which is a great design for future finished space down there should you choose to later. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wi-Fi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $315,000
Welcome to the newest phase of Fox Creek Village, where the lots are just a little bit bigger...and so are the upgraded Village floor plans. The bigger and better version of our time and tested seller includes a beautiful view of the 15th hole at The Den, BN's premier Arnold Palmer signature Golf Course. The plan itself is nearly 100 sq ft larger than its predecessor. The original already had plenty of space in the wide open great room, but now enjoy bigger bedrooms and even a bigger garage. This particular plan is unique because it has a daylight basement, which includes extra windows bringing in loads of south-facing sunlight and a jumbo elevated deck versus the at grade patio many have. All the same great features that make "The Village" a repeat seller like no yard maintenance, use of the indoor pool-workout room-clubhouse, and ease of access to the walking paths around the golf course. The newer plans even feature a beautiful open staircase giving the family room a bit more class, quartz countertops in kitchen, built-in drop zone coming in off garage, and spacious center kitchen island to accent the ample cabinet space the kitchen has. Welcome yourself to "The Village" with this awesome new and improved floor plan. Fox Creek Village enjoys the perks of not having to mow, and having a community clubhouse, including a workout room, indoor pool & a party room that can be reserved for gatherings. 2x6 exterior construction, LED disk lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC. All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability. Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style and finishes will vary. Home is now complete
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $449,900
NEW 2023 Construction! Open Concept ranch with fully finished basement, ample storage and deck that overlooks lake & NO rear backyard neighbors! Natural light shines throughout this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with 3 car garage. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills along with tankless water heater! Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and throughout. Unit 5 schools, close to highway and Prairie Vista Golf Course! Home will be complete before end of January! Make this your home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $435,000
The "Gisele XL" has become one of our most popular ranch plans in town to build. This Jumbo version features an open concept gathering area, awesome covered back patio, wonderful family room, jumbo pantry, soft close white shaker cabinets in the kitchen with a large gathering island sure to be the center of family get togethers. Loads of countertop space to prep & cook plus chic tiled backsplash. Grand master suite w/tiled shower, Dual vanity & jumbo walk-in closet. Our new builds come with 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones & Amazon prime delivery setup capability.... Unit 5 Schools! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style of finishes will vary. All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000
Wow! You are going to LOVE this new construction home in Beecher Trails subdivision. The 2-story entryway welcomes you to this not so traditional floor plan. The main floor features a spacious office/5th bedroom, an open living space with a gas fireplace, stylish kitchen with a huge pantry, super mud room area, and a full bath. The stairway leading to the roomy upstairs is attractively tucked away...a feature that is both functional and appealing. Upstairs you will find a loft area that overlooks the entry and 4 large bedrooms including a big owner's suite with a fabulous bath and huge closet. There is also a great laundry room and another full bath on this level. The basement is currently unfinished, but has tons of potential. This home is welcoming, bright, and exactly what you need! Seller is a licensed realtor.