Illinois Wesleyan nursing chair named president of Ripon College

In the announcement, Ripon trustees highlighted Folse's commitment to the liberal arts, energy and background leading both nursing and music programs. She has previously served as interim director of the IWU School of Music.
She plans to move to Wisconsin this summer with her husband Dick Folse, IWU's Director of Grants and Foundation Relations, IWU's press release said. Both are graduates of IWU, Victoria Folse in 1986 and Dick Folse in 1985.
"IWU’s School of Nursing is among the top programs in the state, due in large part to the academic rigor and innovative thinking that she brought to the program," IWU President Georgia Nugent said. "The university has also called on her leadership in many other instances, in each case to great effect."
Folse will start in July as Ripon's 14th president. Former IWU School of Nursing Director Jerry Durham will return on an interim basis during a national search for the next permanent director, the university said.
Eric Marvin, right, plays a round of "GoldenEye 007" on the Nintendo 64 with his son William, 8, at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington. The senior Marvin is dressed as Ash from Pokemon, and his son is the Pokemon Grookey.
Photos: Gamers level up at Bloomington video game convention
Cosplay, retro games and collectible rarities were all the rage Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention, held annually in the Interstate Center in Bloomington. Here are a few scenes of diehard gaming fans getting their nerd on.
Nathan, 7, and Elliott Simeroth, 9, both of Lexington, play "Crazy Taxi" on the SEGA Dreamcast at the BN Video Game Convention on Saturday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington.
Dillon Wernsman, 20 of Metamora, cosplays as a Crusader on Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington.
Raiden Andrew, of Bloomington, poses in his Halo Orbital Drop Shock Trooper costume he worked on for two months before wearing it Saturday at the BN Video Game Convention in Bloomington.
