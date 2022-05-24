Illinois Wesleyan nursing chair named president of Ripon College

BLOOMINGTON — The director of Illinois Wesleyan University's School of Nursing will be the next president of Ripon College in Wisconsin.

Victoria Folse, who is also Caroline F. Rupetr Chair of the School of Nursing and executive director of Counseling and Health Services at the school, will be the first woman to a non-interim president in Ripon College's history, the college said.

In the announcement, Ripon trustees highlighted Folse's commitment to the liberal arts, energy and background leading both nursing and music programs. She has previously served as interim director of the IWU School of Music.

She plans to move to Wisconsin this summer with her husband Dick Folse, IWU's Director of Grants and Foundation Relations, IWU's press release said. Both are graduates of IWU, Victoria Folse in 1986 and Dick Folse in 1985.

"IWU’s School of Nursing is among the top programs in the state, due in large part to the academic rigor and innovative thinking that she brought to the program," IWU President Georgia Nugent said. "The university has also called on her leadership in many other instances, in each case to great effect."

Folse will start in July as Ripon's 14th president. Former IWU School of Nursing Director Jerry Durham will return on an interim basis during a national search for the next permanent director, the university said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.