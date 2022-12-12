 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Illinois Wesleyan names alumna to lead nursing school

  • 0
Amber Kujath

Kujath

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University's School of Nursing will kick off the new year with a new director.

Amber S. Kujath will step into the role on Jan. 3. She graduated from IWU in 1997 with a bachelor of science in nursing and a bachelor's in business administration, the school said. 

Kujath is an associate professor at Rush University's College of Nursing in Chicago and has also worked at University of Illinois at Chicago. Her focuses have included orthopedics, diabetes and pathophysiology and she is the President of the National Executive Board of the National Association of Orthopaedic Nurses. 

Her advanced degrees are from University of Illinois at Chicago, her Rush webpage said.

American nurses need more support at their job. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of connectRN.

"I'm filled with gratitude that my 25 years of practice, education and teaching have led me back to Illinois Wesleyan where I started my nursing journey," Kujath said in the release. "I'm excited to work with the faculty, staff and community to continue shaping the future of nursing and healthcare." 

Kujath is stepping in after former director Victoria Folse became president of Ripon College in Wisconsin over the summer. Former director Jerry Durham had been serving as interim director. 

Eureka College students find 'common ground' in hot topics

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Six interesting facts you may not have known about Hanukkah

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News