Illinois Wesleyan move in set for Wednesday, weekend

Illinois Wesleyan 2 070622.JPG (copy)

Entrance on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University shown here in July, 2022. Move in for the fall 2022 semester is Wednesday and this coming weekend. 

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Drivers should expect increased traffic around Illinois Wesleyan University on Wednesday and this weekend as students return to campus.

New students will be moving in on Wednesday. University officials expect this will be the busiest day for move-in activities, and they encourage drivers to use extra caution and expect more traffic in the area. 

Returning students will be moving in over the weekend. Classes begin Monday. Classes at Illinois State University began this week, after move in last week. 

IWU does not have any plans for road closures.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

