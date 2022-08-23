Illinois Wesleyan move in set for Wednesday, weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Drivers should expect increased traffic around Illinois Wesleyan University on Wednesday and this weekend as students return to campus.

New students will be moving in on Wednesday. University officials expect this will be the busiest day for move-in activities, and they encourage drivers to use extra caution and expect more traffic in the area.

Returning students will be moving in over the weekend. Classes begin Monday. Classes at Illinois State University began this week, after move in last week.

IWU does not have any plans for road closures.