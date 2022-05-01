Illinois Wesleyan grads relish friends, memories made in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Graduating Illinois Wesleyan University students turned their cap tassels and a new page in life at Sunday afternoon’s commencement ceremony.

Although they left campus in that moment for greater opportunities, they’ll be carrying with them a lifetime of memories made with friends and faculty found on the Bloomington campus.

Just ask Carlo Chavez Linarez. He’s a Peruvian who said he got his political science degree at Wesleyan with the help of his “goofy” friends.

“We will always try to help each other, especially because we were taking astronomy and I hate science,” he told The Pantagraph. “I went with five of my friends — we didn’t know physics at all — but we were just helping each other, trying to see how to save each other, and we were able to pass the course.”

Chavez Linarez said he will always remember how they helped one another. His proud mother, father and other extended family members traveled from Peru to celebrate his honors Sunday.

As for Janiyah Williams, she said commencement day felt surreal to her.

“I spent a lot of long nights at State Farm (Hall),” the philosophy major said.

And they sure paid off. Williams said she’s graduating with magna cum laude honors, with plans to go into law.

“This is going to be one of the most memorable days of my whole life,” she said. “I'm proud to be here. I'm just honored to have my family here, which is going to always be something I’ll look back on.”

Her mother, Cetrina, was so proud, she began to tear up before the ceremony began.

“It was just a journey that I’ll never forget and seeing her (here) is amazing,” the mom said.

There were some graduates who returned to walk the stage after completing their degree in December. One was Sarah Ziwiski, who majored in finance with a minor in math.

She said she’ll most fondly think of the connections she made her junior and senior year.

“I had amazing roommates that made my junior (year) and senior half-year,” Ziwiski said, adding her adviser, Robert Irons, was “phenomenal.”

Maria Poehls, who locked in her degree in marketing, said she stayed at home for a semester during COVID, and will always cherish coming back to senior year and seeing other people again.

“All the people I've met along the way have their own special parts of my heart,” she said.

She added she was feeling “every single emotion” that day before the ceremonies.

“It’s the perfect balance of happy, sad and nervous all at the same time,” Poehls said.

Matthew Fritsch left IWU on Sunday with a degree in physics. The Tinley Park man said graduating is a “big enough accomplishment for me,” but added he’s very glad he made new friends at school, too.

That was something he has struggled with, Fritsch said, “but that’s exactly why I chose Illinois Wesleyan, because it’s a small school. Excellent opportunity.”

Fritsch added he’ll remember playing string bass for the jazz ensemble, and the euphonium for another ensemble.

His father, Jerry, was present for the ceremony, and noted how it was tough for his son to go away for school.

“You did a great job and I’m really proud,” he told his son.

Presidential comments

In giving her welcoming remarks at commencement, IWU President S. Georgia Nugent noted how graduates and faculty “amazingly adjusted” to the new reality that formed during the pandemic.

She then called on her own studies of stoic philosophy, drawing parallels from ancient Rome to the experiences of COVID.

Nugent said the stoics had a very simple tenet: “There are things that are within your control, and there are things that are outside your control. And, there is no point in devoting your time and your thoughts to those things outside your control.”

She later said: “The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.