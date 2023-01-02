Illinois Wesleyan gets a namesake lizard

BLOOMINGTON — A lizard species in Peru now carries the name of a Bloomington-Normal university mascot.

The paper describing Proctoporus titans was published in the journal “Taxonomy” on Dec. 31. The lead author was Edgar Lehr, IWU’s Robert Harrington Endowed Professor of Biology.

He and Peruvian biologists Juan C. Cusi, Maura Fernandez and Ricardo Vera visited Otishi National Park in May 2022, where they found what they believed was a new species. Alessandro Catenazzi also contributed to the article.

The team is glad to have it published, Lehr said.

“It was a nice gift to end the year,” he said.

The trip started a seven-month process of describing and publishing. Lehr had hinted the lizard would be named after IWU in some way but, as per common practice, did not publicly release the name until the paper was published.

“The species epithet titans is used in reference to the Titan community of Illinois Wesleyan University, including former, current, and future students, faculty, and staff. We dedicate this species in recognition of the Titans’ mission, 'To go out and do well, but more importantly, to do good,'” the biologists wrote on the etymology of the name.

There were three days of stress after he was contacted by another biologist working on describing a lizard species from the park. Luckily, they turned out to be separate.

“When you work in science, there can always be competition,” Lehr said.

The species is among roughly 20 described so far in the genus. The genus is a tricky one, Lehr said. He had some familiarity with it from when he was doing his doctoral research. Many researchers leave the specimen descriptions for it at the genus level, due to the difficulty of differentiating species.

“It’s fun to do when something is challenging, as a systematist,” he said.

The team’s research also suggested that some specimens from the Natural History Museum of the Natioan University of San Marcos in Lima, Peru, could also be from the species, though it would take further testing to be sure, Lehr said.

Describing new species is not new for Lehr, who has described more than 100 of them. This is the first time, however, that he has named one after IWU, where he has worked since 2009.

The paper also gives names to a waterfall, mountain ridge and swamp. Naming geographic features was another first for Lehr, and the process for doing so is less regulated than for species, he said.

The waterfall was named Kitamarapó Waterfall, meaning “white hand” in Asháninka, and ridge they named Shirampari Matsiri, which is Asháninka meaning “sleeping man” because it resembles a face.

“We were staring at it, because it was so beautiful, every day,” Lehr said of the ridge.

The swamp was near where they waited for their flight out, after cutting their trip short due to confrontations with alleged drug cartel members, so they named it “Plantano la Esperanza,” or “Hope swamp” in Spanish.

Another new species is also expected to be forthcoming from the expedition, a snake which is a potential predator of the lizard, the paper said. The team is now working on a paper describing it, Lehr said.

