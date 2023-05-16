BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University announced a new guaranteed admission agreement that will allow Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) graduates to transfer.

“We look forward to welcoming LLCC transfer students into our Titan community and providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive academically, personally and professionally," said Illinois Wesleyan President Georgia Nugent in a news release. "This partnership is beneficial for both institutions and will advance the educational vitality of our region."

Students who start at Lincoln Land and complete a transfer-oriented program — earning at least 3.0 grade point average — are guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan.

In addition, students who plan to major in a select group of majors will be eligible for guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan with junior status. This means students can apply their credits to complete the bachelor's degree in four years.

“We know that the opportunities, wraparound supports, beautiful campus and high-quality facilities that we offer our students will also be found at Illinois Wesleyan," said Lincoln Land Interim Vice President of Academics Jason Dockter.

Lincoln Land students choosing to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan will work with their success coaches to complete the courses that align with the agreement. Illinois Wesleyan counselors will also be available to assist them.

Photos: 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field at Bloomington