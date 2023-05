Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University announced it will offer three new majors for the 2023-24 school year.

The new areas of study include public health, quantitative finance and professional sales.

Students will be able to pursue one of these new degrees starting this fall, in addition to more than the 80 other majors, minors and concentrations already available.

According to a statement from the university, the public health major will provide students knowledge and skills to contribute to local, state, national and global public health initiatives in various settings.

The quantitative finance major is combination of finance theory and application, mathematics and data science.

The professional sales major will provide students with the knowledge and skills for career success as it pertains to the marketing of goods and services and representing firms that produce resources.

