NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees is taking the next steps to find a new president, more than six months after the abrupt resignation of former President Terri Goss Kinzy.

The board voted unanimously at a special meeting Friday to authorize hiring a search firm to identify candidates for the role. The resolution did not specify how much university trustees might be willing to spend on the service.

"The search firm will be hired and then a search committee will be formed and then we'll come up with what we want for the next president collectively as a group," said Kathryn Bohn, chair of the ISU Board of Trustees. "And then the search firm will help us find candidates and we'll take from there."

The search committee is expected to consist of board members, university representatives and students.

Kinzy resigned in February after less than two years on the job, saying in a statement that she intended to "pursue other opportunities." Terms of her separation agreement with the university specified that neither Kinzy nor the board would make further public statements about her departure.

She was replaced in the interim by Aondover Tarhule, who served as provost and vice president of academic affairs. His term as interim president extends through June 30, 2024.

Bohn said the board wanted all of the faculty and students to return to campus before making its decision to hire a search firm. Additionally, she said, she had been serving as interim chair until July.

"We wanted a chair that could move this forward rather than an interim starting it and then perhaps that wouldn't be the same chair," she said.

Friday's meeting, not part of the board's regular schedule, was called after the board made the collective decision not to wait until its next regularly scheduled meeting in October to proceed.

The board is expected to release more information about the search after a firm is chosen.

Bohn said the board would choose from vendors approved by the Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative, which lists all of the state's public universities as members.

