Illinois State University's women and gender symposium turns 25

NORMAL — An Illinois State University event has reached its 25th year allowing students to go beyond writing papers about their research to presenting and finding interdisciplinary connections to their topics.

The Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Student Research Symposium features student panels and presentations along with keynote speakers. It gives students a unique opportunity to interact across disciplines and learn by presenting their work, said Alison Bailey, ISU’s director of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS).

“It’s really helpful and empowering for (students) to not only be able to write about these ideas but to speak about them clearly and concisely,” she said

The keynote speakers this year are covering the topic “Queering Gender,” generally focused around the intersection of trans and gender non-conforming people, transphobia and politics.

“Transphobia has become a very powerful cause in politics,” Bailey said

The keynote speakers include Arlene Stein, who kicked off the symposium on Friday with a talk comparing her work on culture wars and pushback and acceptance of LGTBQ+ identities. Stein is the director of Rutgers University’s Institute for Research on Women.

Organizers have been hoping to bring Stein to talk at the event for several years now, Bailey said. Stein connected the situation today to research she did 20 years ago.

"It's the same stuff in a different bottle," Bailey said.

Registration and a full list of events can be found online at about.illinoisstate.edu/wgsssymposium/.

The sessions are all on Zoom except for the awards ceremony that concludes the symposium at noon April 15. Upcoming keynote speeches are:

Scholar and trans athlete Veronica Ivy talking about trans participation in sports at 7 p.m. Monday

University of Texas at Austin associate professor Karma R. Chávez talking about queer migration and immigration at 7 p.m. Thursday

Author and Illustrator Maia Kobabe, who wrote “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” talking about depicting gender in graphic novels at 7 p.m. April 14

Along with the keynote speakers, there are also panels for students to present their research and panels of professors and professionals working in the field.

There is also an exhibit up at ISU’s Milner Library covering the 25-year history of the event. The exhibit is up through May 7.

The WGSS Symposium started in 1996, led by history instructor and part-time women’s studies director Sandra Harmon and graduate students Jenny Howell and Tesa Brager, according to the university. Bailey has been involved since the event began.

The symposium missed a year in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event has grown since then and featured many prominent feminist and gender scholars, as well as activists and artists involved in similar work. Not every year has such a timely theme, Bailey said.

“There are some issues that are timeless, like when we brought in Dolores Huerta,” Bailey said.

The 2007 event featured Huerta, who coined the “Sí se puede” slogan of farm worker’s movement and co-founded the National Farmworkers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers.

The event is by nature interdisciplinary, Bailey said. Women’s, gender and sexuality studies have almost always been, as the departments often pull in faculty from fields like English literature, philosophy, history and sociology.

The interdisciplinary approach to the event is helpful for the student too, she said.

“They’ll have a cross-pollinated conversation about the ideas they’re excited about,” Bailey said.

