Illinois State University's women and gender symposium turns 25

NORMAL — An Illinois State University event has reached its 25th year allowing students to go beyond writing papers about their research to presenting and finding interdisciplinary connections to their topics.
The Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Student Research Symposium features student panels and presentations along with keynote speakers. It gives students a unique opportunity to interact across disciplines and learn by presenting their work, said Alison Bailey, ISU’s director of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS).
“It’s really helpful and empowering for (students) to not only be able to write about these ideas but to speak about them clearly and concisely,” she said
The keynote speakers this year are covering the topic “Queering Gender,” generally focused around the intersection of trans and gender non-conforming people, transphobia and politics.
“Transphobia has become a very powerful cause in politics,” Bailey said
The keynote speakers include Arlene Stein, who kicked off the symposium on Friday with a talk comparing her work on culture wars and pushback and acceptance of LGTBQ+ identities. Stein is the director of Rutgers University’s Institute for Research on Women.
Organizers have been hoping to bring Stein to talk at the event for several years now, Bailey said. Stein connected the situation today to research she did 20 years ago.
"It's the same stuff in a different bottle," Bailey said.
The WGSS Symposium started in 1996, led by history instructor and part-time women’s studies director Sandra Harmon and graduate students Jenny Howell and Tesa Brager, according to the university. Bailey has been involved since the event began.
The event is by nature interdisciplinary, Bailey said. Women’s, gender and sexuality studies have almost always been, as the departments often pull in faculty from fields like English literature, philosophy, history and sociology.
The interdisciplinary approach to the event is helpful for the student too, she said.
“They’ll have a cross-pollinated conversation about the ideas they’re excited about,” Bailey said.
Area college and university presidents react to Lincoln College closure
Keith Cornille
Silas McCormick
Georgia Nugent
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
Jamel Wright
James Reynolds mug, Millikin
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
A yearslong effort culminated this month in state approval for Illinois State University's new College of Engineering, but a long road remains ahead before the anticipated opening to students in fall 2025.
Janaya Khan, international ambassador for the #BlackLivesMatter Network, speaks at the 23rd annual Women's and Gender Studies Symposium on April 20, 2018, at Illinois State University's Prairie Room in Normal.