Illinois State University, union reach tentative deal to avert strike

NORMAL — Illinois State University and the union that represents more than 300 of its employees reached a tentative agreement in contract talks on Thursday, averting a strike that could have started next week.
The university and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 bargaining committee released separate statements announcing the deal. Instead of the strike that could have started Monday, the union said it would hold a ratification meeting.
The parties have agreed not to release details of the proposed contract terms to the public until they have been presented to members, the union said.
“We are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of support that we received from students, faculty and members of other on-campus unions, which was so essential to our ability to achieve this agreement,” said AFSCME Local 1110 President and Building Service Worker Chuck Carver.
The university said the terms would apply to a four-year contract through 2025.
Local 1110, which is part of AFSCME Council 31, has been in negotiations with the university since October after its contract expired in June. The local represents more than 300 employees in the university's janitorial, grounds, catering, dining center, and retail dining areas.
"ISU values the contributions of these employees and appreciates their service to the University and our students," the university said in its statement.
Wages had been a major sticking point of the talks. Under rates listed on the university website as effective Jan. 1, members make between $12.30 an hour for some intern positions up to $25.32 an hour for grounds equipment mechanics, nursery workers and tree surgeons.
Photos: AFSCME union members at ISU rally for better pay
About 150 members of AFSCME Local 1110 rallied outside Hovey Hall on the Illinois State University campus on Tuesday. The rally was designed to unify member support as negotiations continue with ISU administration. The union filed a notice of authorization to strike with the state Educational Labor Relations Board last Thursday. The union represents builds and grounds and food service workers across the campus.