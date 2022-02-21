Illinois State University to relax mask requirements

The university announced the upcoming changes on Monday as part of its regular coronavirus update. While masks will be optional in many campus spaces, including offices and residence halls, they will still be required in some areas.
The university is also expecting people to wear masks in offices and dorm rooms when requested by the occupant.
ISU's testing and vaccination policies, which require non-vaccinated students and employees to be tested once at week, will stay in place, the update said. The university is also still providing KN95 masks to departments and students for free.
Illinois State University student Michelle Guerrier waited in between classes at the State Farm Hall of Business on Aug. 26, 2021, the day the state announced it would again require masks indoors. ISU announced on Monday it would start rolling back its mask requirements starting Feb. 28, in line with the state's plan.