Illinois State University to relax mask requirements

The university announced the upcoming changes on Monday as part of its regular coronavirus update. While masks will be optional in many campus spaces, including offices and residence halls, they will still be required in some areas.

Areas where masks will still be required are:

Classrooms and laboratories

Clinical settings like health services, COVID-19 testing centers and childcare centers, with a full list on ISU's COVID website

Public transportation

Events where masks are required in the contract with the speaker or performer

The university is also expecting people to wear masks in offices and dorm rooms when requested by the occupant.

ISU's testing and vaccination policies, which require non-vaccinated students and employees to be tested once at week, will stay in place, the update said. The university is also still providing KN95 masks to departments and students for free.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.