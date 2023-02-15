NORMAL — Illinois State University will hold a reading, "The Adventurous: Radical Nonfiction," 2 to 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 24 via Zoom.

The virtual reading will be a memorial dedicated to former professor Kass Fleisher, an author, editor and screenwriter who died in January.

The reading will include excerpts from Fleisher's work from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by readings from Tonya M. Foster, Erica Hunt, Bhanu Kapil and Laura Mullen.

Fleisher taught creative writing and literature for many years at ISU. She is the creator of several works, including "The Adventures," "Accidental Species," "Talking Out of School: Memoir of an Educated Women" and "The Bear River Massacre and the Making of History." She also co-edited a wide-ranging literary anthology, "Litscapes: Collected US Writings."

The event is free and open to the public, sponsored by the Harold K. Sage Foundation.

Among the other featured authors, Foster is a poet, essayist and Black feminist scholar. She wrote "A Swarm of Bees in High Court" and the bilingual chapbook "La Grammaire des Os," and she was co-editor of "Third Mind: Teaching Creative Writing through Visual Art."

Hunt is a poet and essayist. She wrote "Local History," "Arcade," "Piece Logic," "Time Flies Right Before the Eyes" and "Veronica: A Suite in X Parts." She is also the co-editor of the anthology "Letters to the Future, Black Women/Radical Writing."

Kapil is an author who combines poetry and prose in works that include "The Vertical Interrogation of Strangers," "Incubation: A Space for Monsters," "Humanimal: A Project for Future Children," "Schizophrene" and "Ban en Banlieue."

Mullen is the W.R. Kenan Jr. Chair of Humanities in Literature and Creative Writing at Wake Forest University and a National Endowment for the Arts fellow. She writes poetry and experimental prose as well as hybrid texts that play with genre. Mullen also works with video and sound, explores performance, publishes translations and collaborates with artists, composers and musicians.

For questions or accommodations for the event, contact the ISU Department of English at 309-438-3667.

