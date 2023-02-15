NORMAL — Illinois State University will host the 2023 Adaptapalooza from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Student Fitness Center.
The event is for the university community to experience inclusive recreation. The event is free, registration is not required and participants can drop-in as schedules allow. A university identification card is required to access the fitness center.
Adaptapalooza was created by therapeutic recreation students to offer people the tools to experience the benefits of activities, sports and recreation without limits. Participants can take part in activities adapted for people with physical disabilities such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and adaptive rock climbing.
There will also be a virtual reality experience where participants can swim with sharks. The activity is funded by a Diversity, Equity, Belonging, Inclusion (DEBI) grant from the College of Applied Science and Technology received by Nicky Wu, a faculty member in the School of Kinesiology and Recreation. It will allow participants to experience virtual travel and tourism using the Oculus platform.
Adaptapalooza occurs during Therapeutic Recreation Month to educate the university community about therapeutic recreation. There will be informational tables to education participants on how their professions contribute to adapted sports.
