Illinois State University to further relax mask requirements

NORMAL — Illinois State University announced Wednesday it plans to require masks in even fewer locations starting March 21.

As of this week, masks are no longer required at some indoor locations on campus, including residence halls and dining facilities. Masks are still required in classrooms, laboratories, clinical settings, on public transportation and where required by contracts with guest speakers and performers.

The new guidelines going into effect March 21 will allow people to go without masks in classrooms and laboratories. The other restrictions — clinical settings like health services, public transportation and where required in guest contracts — will still be in place.

Professors will also be able to ask people to wear their masks in classrooms. The school asked people to respect requests to wear masks in private offices and dorms.

