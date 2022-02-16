Illinois State University to close Thursday; other schools move to remote learning

NORMAL — Illinois State University and Bloomington District 87 will be closed Thursday, while Heartland Community College, Illinois Wesleyan University and McLean County Unit 5 move to remote learning.

Many of the rural districts also called off due to expected weather. Bloomington-Normal could see 1/10 inch of ice and up to 10 inches of snow as a winter storm moves through the area Thursday.

Students will also be off Friday in many districts as planned in the 2021-22 school year calendar, some for teacher institute days. Some districts will also be closed Monday for Presidents' Day.

District 87 students will not have class Friday due to parent teacher conferences. Both District 87 and Unit 5 have Monday off for Presidents' Day, with Unit 5 students also off Tuesday for a school improvement day.

A full list of closures can be found on The Pantagraph website.

