Illinois State University suspends frat after anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

NORMAL — Illinois State University has suspended a fraternity for hazing and other conduct violations connected to an incident last fall in which homophobic slurs were painted on signs at other Greek life houses at ISU.

Kappa Sigma has been suspended from campus activities until Dec. 31, 2025, according to the Dean of Students Office. A suspension means that the student organization cannot participate in any activities at the university and may not function as a student organization, such as hold events. After the end of the suspension, the organization can be reinstated only with approval from the Dean of Students Office.

The office’s website lists the reasons for the suspension as aiding another person in violating university policies, damage to property, encouraging a person to act in an unbecoming or humiliating way and failing to report known acts of hazing. The last two are part of the university’s policies against hazing.

According to online property records, the chapter’s house is not owned by the university, leaving its future unclear.

Representatives of the local chapter and the national Kappa Sigma organization did not return requests for comment by deadline on Wednesday.

The university declined to comment further on the disciplinary case, though spokesman Eric Jome confirmed the suspension was in relation to the vandalism. The status of individual disciplinary cases was not available and details of those cases are not normally released.

The Upsilon-Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Sigma is fairly new at the university, having been officially formed as a chapter in spring 2021, according to its Facebook page. It had existed as a colony for several years before that.

In October, the chapter expelled seven members after the reported vandalism for violating the chapter’s code of conduct. At the time, the chapter’s executive board said that the actions were not connected to initiation.

The vandalism led to quick responses from LGBTQ+ groups on campus, such as ISU Pride, and the Fraternity and Sorority System at ISU, with the Interfraternity Council saying it too was investigating the incident.

In addition to Kappa Sigma, the other organizations under suspension are Women’s Rugby until Aug. 1, 2024, Pi Kappa Phi until June 1, 2026, and Alpha Gamma Rho until Nov. 9, 2023. The code violations listed for the rugby team and Pi Kappa Phi both include hazing. The Pi Kappa Phi chapter at ISU was closed in May, 2021, by the national fraternity organization.

Gold rush: How college athletes in different sports make money in the Wild West of name, image, and likeness deals Gold rush: How college athletes in different sports make money in the Wild West of name, image, and likeness deals How college athletes make money Men's tennis Women's tennis Men's soccer Men's gymnastics Men's lacrosse Women's field hockey Men's wrestling Men's golf Women's gymnastics Women's soccer Men's track and field Women's track and field Men's swimming and diving Baseball Women's swimming and diving Softball Women's volleyball Women's basketball Men's basketball Football