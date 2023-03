NORMAL — Illinois State University Professor Jeffrey Kahn will present a Distinguished Professor Lecture at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

The lecture is titled, "Disclosing Versus Concealing Personally Distressing Information: A Personality Perspective."

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held in the Old Main Room of the Bone Student Center.

Kahn developed and published the self-report "Distress Disclosure Index (DDI)" in 2001. It has since become a standard form of assessment used by researchers and practitioners, according to the announcement from ISU.

His work has been abstracted in "Clinician's Research Digest," and the DDI has been translated into five different languages.

Visit news.illinoisstate.edu/2023/02/dr-jeffrey-kahn-to-present-distinguished-professor-lecture for more information.

