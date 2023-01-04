Illinois State University professor receives $1.6M research grant

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — An Illinois State University professor has received a $1.6 million grant to fund his research laboratory studying cells.

Martin Engelke

Engelke
Martin Engelke, assistant professor of cell physiology, leads a lab looking at transport processes in cells. The lab is largely focused on cilia, small antenna-like structures on cells, and Kinesin-2, a protein that is essential to cilia functioning.

The lab provides students, including undergraduates, with opportunities to get involved in the research. 

"If understood, these insights can potentially inform the development of treatment strategies to alleviate or even cure human diseases caused by malfunctioning transport in cilia," Engelke said in a university press release. 

Engelke received the $1.6 million grant, to cover five years, through the National Institutes of Health's Maximizing Investigators' Research Award. The program expands on the National Institute of General Medical Sciences funding. The additional money provides more stability to help encourage productivity, the program's website said.

"I am grateful to NIGMS for considering laboratories at universities with comparatively smaller research programs, like ISU, for MIRA awards. This flexible and longer-term funding allows investigators to unfold their creativity and true passions," Engelke said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

