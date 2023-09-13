NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees has chosen a firm based in Atlanta, Georgia to help find the school's 21st president.

A statement Wednesday from ISU said Parker Executive Search was selected as the hiring and consulting firm to assist the search, and will be reimbursed $110,000, plus expenses.

University leaders are seeking a replacement for former President Terri Goss Kinzy, who abruptly resigned in February after less than two years on the job. The board and Kinzy, the university's first female president, agreed not to comment beyond an initial statement that said she would “pursue other opportunities.”

Aondover Tarhule, provost and vice president of academic affairs since 2020, was named interim president after Kinzy's departure. He is set to serve in that role through June 2024, which school officials have said would allow time for the transition and search.

School officials said the university's search and screening committee would identify a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates from across the national. Additionally, the open search process will encourage stakeholder participation, and appoint students, faculty and staff to the search committee.

The statement said the board is looking forward to coordinating a search timeline with the newly-hired firm.

Parker Executive Search advertises itself as a executive search firm, with global clients ranging from intercollegiate athletics programs and sports businesses, colleges and universities, Fortune 500 companies, startup businesses, academic health science centers and healthcare organizations.

ISU's board of trustees voted Sept. 1 to authorize hiring a search firm, as board chair Kathryn Bohn indicated they would utilize vendors approved by the Illinois Public Education Cooperative.

Watch now: Pictures from ISU interim President Aondover Tarhule reception Bob Dobski, ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule and Dr. Roosmarijn Tarhule, Julie Dobski Dr. Ramsin Benyamin, Julie Dobski, Jizet Benyamin Julie Dobski, Jill Hutchison Jill Hutchison, Karen DeAngelis, Melinda Fischer J Phillips, Neil and Lynn Finlen, Dr. Larry Dietz Melissa Isenburg Tremper, Vicki Tilton, Mark Tremper Julie and Bob Dobski, Dr. Kathy Bohn, Dr. Tom Nielsen Laura and Jon Pritts Deborah Wood, Cindy Moore Carla Barnes , Michael Wheeler, Dr. Ramsin and Jizet Benyamin LJ Johnson, Kristen Gillespie Brittany Carper, Sarah Helldoerfer Anne and Jim Waldorf Bob Varney, Carla Barnes, Kevin Callis, Vicki Varney Brian and Aimee Beam, Cindy Segobiano, Lindsey and Paul Meister Cathy Allen, Dan Brady Russell Savage, Veleda Harvey Julie Payne, Barb Selzer David and Mary Ann Webb David Hruska, Bernie Anderson, Lyn Hruska Byron Blotcky, Patty Files, Bernie Anderson Rod and Brenda Weigelmann, Nancy and Steve Snyder Jill Hutchison, Barb Selzer, Julie Kubsch, Dave Selzer Melissa Isenburg, Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas Jay Groves, Melinda Fischer, Doris Groves, Aimee Spack Jeff and Jana Stevens Jerri and Brent Beggs Julie Dobski, Krishna and Uma Balakrishnan, Laura and Jon Pritts Charlie and Coleen Moore Teri Brady, Marlene Dietz Dr. Roosmarijn and Interim President Aondover Tarhule, Jill Hutchison Interim President Aondover Tarhule, Jason and Jessica Chambers, Dr. Roosmarijn Tarhule Julie Kubsch, Melissa Isenburg, Leanna Bordner John Penn, Carl Sneed Jon Voegele, Steve Dobski, Mustaali Carbaidwala Melissa Isenburg, Cheryl Magnuson, Julie Kubsch Julie Dobski, Dr. Roosmarijn and Interim President Aondover Tarhule, Mary Ann Louderback Tracy Patkunas, Julie Dobski, Kim Schoenbein Interim President Aondover Tarhule Interim President Aondover Tarhule, Bob Dobski Interim President Aondover Tarhule, Bob Dobski hugging Dr. Roosmarijn Tarhule Julie Payne, Sen. John Maitland, Doris Groves, Joanne Maitland Russ and Molly Hartrup Vicki Varney taking a photo of LJ Johnson, Mary Ann Louderback and Dr. Kathy Bohn LJ Johnson, Mary Ann Louderback and Dr. Kathy Bohn Ann and C.P. Harding Brock and Aimee Spack