NORMAL — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees has chosen a firm based in Atlanta, Georgia to help find the school's 21st president.
A statement Wednesday from ISU said Parker Executive Search was selected as the hiring and consulting firm to assist the search, and will be reimbursed $110,000, plus expenses.
University leaders are seeking a replacement for former President Terri Goss Kinzy, who abruptly resigned in February after less than two years on the job. The board and Kinzy, the university's first female president, agreed not to comment beyond an initial statement that said she would “pursue other opportunities.”
Aondover Tarhule, provost and vice president of academic affairs since 2020, was named interim president after Kinzy's departure. He is set to serve in that role through June 2024, which school officials have said would allow time for the transition and search.
School officials said the university's search and screening committee would identify a diverse pool of highly qualified candidates from across the national. Additionally, the open search process will encourage stakeholder participation, and appoint students, faculty and staff to the search committee.
The statement said the board is looking forward to coordinating a search timeline with the newly-hired firm.
Parker Executive Search advertises itself as a executive search firm, with global clients ranging from intercollegiate athletics programs and sports businesses, colleges and universities, Fortune 500 companies, startup businesses, academic health science centers and healthcare organizations.
ISU's board of trustees voted Sept. 1 to authorize hiring a search firm, as board chair Kathryn Bohn indicated they would utilize vendors approved by the Illinois Public Education Cooperative.
