NORMAL — Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy is leaving the school.

The Board of Trustees will vote to approve her resignation at the meeting Friday, but board documents indicate her resignation will be backdated to be effective Tuesday, Feb. 14.

No reason was given in the board documents. In a statement, spokesman Eric Jome said the board and university would have "no further comment on this personnel matter."

The board will also vote on a separation agreement to “amicably” end Kinzy’s employment. The university president started the job in July 2021 and agreed to serve through June 30, 2025.

The board will vote Friday to approve Aondover Tarhule as interim president. Tarhule has served as vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost for ISU since 2020, with more than 26 years of experience in higher education.

With board approval, he will serve as interim president until June 30, 2024.

According to the board resolution, Kinzy will have seven days to revoke the agreement after she signs.

In a statement distributed by the university, Kinzy said: "It has been an honor to serve the Illinois State University community as its 20th President. I have appreciated the opportunity to engage with Illinois State students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. At this time, I intend to pursue other opportunities."

She was announced as ISU’s 20th president in May 2021 to follow the retirement of longtime ISU leader Larry Dietz. At that time, she made history as the university’s first woman to hold the office in its 164 years as an institution.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos told The Pantagraph shortly after the announcement that he had not known about Kinzy's resignation.

“I will say, I’ve always had a good working relationship with her as a university president," he said, "but I really can’t say any more than that because I don’t know what’s going on."

Prior to her time at ISU, Kinzy was vice president for Research and Innovation at Western Michigan University. Before that, she was a professor and vice president of research in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Rutgers University and senior associate dean of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

A biologist, her prior research included work on mRNAs and has published more than 70 scholarly articles, including co-authoring articles that came out as recently as the summer of 2021.

She holds a doctorate in biochemistry from Case Western University and was a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. Her bachelor's degree in chemistry is from The University of Akron.

