ISU officials said the new location will help to address a critical need for more nurses, increase the college's teaching capacity and create a pathway for more students to become nurses in Central Illinois.

The Mennonite College of Nursing "has a 100-plus year history, and we are grateful to open a new chapter in Springfield,” Judy Neubrander, dean of the college, stated in a news release. “This vision is a jointly held view between our college and Memorial Health to better meet the health care needs of the central part of the state. Springfield students will experience the same rigorous curriculum, while fully immersed in the Memorial Health system, with the hope they stay and practice in Central Illinois.”