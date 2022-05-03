Illinois State University names next Lab Schools director

NORMAL — Anthony Jones, director of equity for the Ames Community School District in Iowa, will be the next head of the Illinois State University Lab Schools.

Jones will start in the position on July 1, taking over from acting director Barb Meyer. She started in the interim role in 2020.

Jones has held his current role for three years, the university said. He has previously been an assistant principal, interim principal and director of student services in the Ames district. He has also been a teacher at an alternative high school in Tennessee.

“I’m very excited to come to the Laboratory Schools at Illinois State and to be a part of an innovative and collaborative atmosphere,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to supporting the teachers and administrators, helping to prepare great teacher candidates, and to continuing to do what I love in supporting students and families. I can’t wait to get started.”

He holds a bachelor's degree and doctorate from Iowa State University and a master's degree from Milligan College.

Jones will start one month after the next dean of the College of Education starts. Francis Godwyll, who is coming to ISU from Western Illinois University, will start on June 1. Current Dean Jim Wolfinger has accepted a position at St. John's University in New York.

