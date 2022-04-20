Illinois State University names next College of Education dean

NORMAL — Francis Godwyll will start June 1 as the next dean of the College of Education at Illinois State University, the university said.

Godwyll is the dean of the College of Education and Human Services at Western Illinois University. He has a bachelor's in religious studies and a master's in special education from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana and a doctorate in education from the University of Education in Heidelberg, Germany, according to his WIU website bio.

He started as dean at WIU in the summer of 2020. Prior to that he was at the University of West Florida.

“Dr. Godwyll brings a wealth of experience from having taught and led in several institutions across three continents," ISU Provost Aondover Tarhule said in a statement.

Godwyll will succeed Jim Wolfinger, who stepped into the role in 2019. Wolfinger has accepted a position as dean of the School of Education at St. John's University in New York. His new position also begins June 1.

“I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, and the University administration to build on the legacy of those who have come before me," Godwyll said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.